Wicketed Bags Market is Growing Due to Increasing Demand for Convenience And Processed Food

In 2020, the wicketed bags market was dominated by Asia-Pcific at the global level.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The scope of The Insight Partners recent study on the “Wicketed Bags Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type (Loose Flap, Bottom Gusset, Side Gusset, and Others) and Application (Food, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care and Cosmetic Products, Industrial Goods, and Others)” includes the factors fueling the market growth, revenue estimation and forecast, and market share analysis, along with the identification of significant market players and their key developments.

The wicketed bags market size is projected to reach US$ 1,045.62 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Wicketed bags are the stacked plastic bags which are held together on a wicket (thin metal bar). The wicket makes it easy to dispense bags and package various items. These enhance the aesthetic appeal of a product and can augment product dispensing, along with durable packaging. Wicketed bag is extensively utilized for packaging bakery bread, fruits, ice, vegetables, baby diapers, meat, and feminine hygiene products. Besides, wicketed bags are extensively used in various end-use industries due to their properties such as high tear resistance, tensile & break strength, transparency, eco-friendly & durability, and others.

Wicketed bag is produced with stacked layers on a wire wicket that is held in place with a chipboard header or rubber washer. It has a bottom gusset and can be prepared with permanent or resealable tape used for easy access. It has a good storage capacity and is utilized to conveniently store frozen foods, baked food items, fresh foods, and pet foods, as well as other essential products. They are usually composed of materials such as polyethylene, cast polypropylene, polyester, and polyamide. Companies such as Maco PKG. offer wicketed bags that are mostly used for packing food such as ice, apples, potatoes, bread, tortilla, and meat. If consumer requirements insist on automatic and semi-automatic packing, wicketed bags deliver an easy answer. With a wide range of sizes, thicknesses, and substrates, Maco manufactures these bags according to consumer specifications. Some of the options for wicketed bags offered by this company are headers, header seals, bottom gusset, tear starts, flat bottom, perforated lip, and the choice of header size. In addition to meeting all FDA and USDA specifications for food contact, Maco adds some other options to these bags. The company provides volatile corrosion inhibitors (VCIs) to prevent corrosion, ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) for adhesives, and ultraviolet index (UVI) from protecting the product from UV rays.

Nowadays, there is an increasing demand for convenient food products due to busy lifestyles and hectic work schedules. RTE and RTC cut vegetables, frozen fruits, baked snacks, and many other products are packaged in wicketed bags are highly popular among global consumers. The high purchasing power of consumers results in the growing demand for processed food products. Additionally, a rise in the percentage of working women worldwide has increased the demand for ready-to-eat convenience food, which is further expected to fuel the wicketed bags market growth. With the increasing health-related awareness among the population, the need for frozen fruits and vegetables, and other products is rising. Healthy foods have gained significant momentum among consumers, as they are increasingly seeking healthy and convenient alternatives served at breakfast as a meal replacement, or as a snack. Hence, the growing preference for convenience and processed food are demanding more wicketed bags for packaging and eventually driving the market growth.

Wicketed Bags Market: Competitive Analysis

The major key players operating in the global wicketed bags market include St. Johns Packaging, Berry Global Inc., Bischof + Klein SE & Co. KG, Mondi, LPS Industries, PAC Worldwide Corporation, UFlex Limited, Coveris, Maco PKG., and Sonoco Products Company, and others. The major players are striving towards expanding their customer base and expanding their presence globally so as to acquire better market position.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Wicketed Bags Market

The ongoing pandemic has drastically altered the status of the plastic industry and has also impacted the growth of the wicketed bags market. The COVID-19 outbreak has further distorted operational efficiency and disrupted the value chains due to the sudden closure of national and international boundaries, creating revenue loss and damage. The disruptive value chain has had a negative impact on the raw material supply, which, in turn, is impacting the growth of the wicketed bags market. However, as the economies are planning to revive their operations, the demand for wicketed bags is presumed to rise globally.

Wicketed Bags Market by Type

Based on type, the wicketed bags market is segmented into loose flap, bottom gusset, side gusset, and others. The bottom gusset segment led the market with the largest share in 2020. Bottom-gusset bags are basically designed to contain larger and three-dimensional-shaped products. A bottom fold allows this bag to square off also creates a form-fitting and flat-surface bag end. Wicketed bag with bottom gusset is made of polyethylene. It is very transparent and glossy owing to the use of special polymers. It also comes with a perforation for easy opening, along with a strap handle to carry. The wicket in the bags makes it easier to bundle and be utilized on an automatic/semi-automatic filling line at the buyer’s end.

