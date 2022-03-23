3-Point Plan to Cut Gas Prices by NY Governor Candidate Larry Sharpe

Gas Prices & Inflation Larry Sharpe, Candidate for Governor of New York LPNY Logo

Libertarian candidate for Governor of New York, Larry Sharpe’s plan to cut gas prices could also eliminate tolls on bridges and tunnels.

NEW YORK, NY, US, March 23, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Larry Sharpe ran for Governor of New York in 2018 and got close to 100,000 votes as a Libertarian. He now has the endorsement of Andrew Yang’s Forward Party, too, and has adjusted his policies for a post-lockdown economy with high inflation and gas prices.Larry Sharpe’s plan to reduce gas prices includes three main points:Repeal all New York State gas taxes & feesRecover $500 million allocated to non-infrastructure projects and generate new revenue by leasing naming rights to infrastructure including bridges, tunnels and subway stationsRepair our roads using "adopt-a-highway" sponsorships by large companies.According to Larry Sharpe, this crisis was primarily caused by government restrictions in response to COVID-19, championed by Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul, as well as sanctions at the Federal level championed by Republican Congressman and presumptive gubernatorial nominee, Lee Zeldin.Lee Zeldin is a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. In a March 21, 2022 interview with Fox Business and Maria Bartiromo, he said, “The decision was made strategically with bipartisan support to cut off Russian oil imports.” Larry Sharpe said that this decision was an attempt at virtue-signaling that ignored the needs of hard-working New Yorkers whose commuting costs have skyrocketed as a result.Larry Sharpe said, "This is a hole that Governor Hochul has dug with unnecessarily harsh lockdowns, no recovery plan, no rainy day fund and too much debt! This Republican suspension ‘plan’ is just a temporary band-aid and sad virtue-signaling in a feeble attempt to be relevant and to distance themselves from their joint failures."In response to skyrocketing gas prices fueled by inflation and bipartisan trade restrictions, Republicans including Congressman Zeldin, advocate for a temporary suspension of the gas tax with separate plans to take effect either in September 2022 or March 2023.New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Democrats in power have indicated that this idea is ‘under review.’ They claim that retailers won't actually lower prices, but will instead pocket the added profit. In a statement on March 7, 2022, Hochul said, "We don't have any guarantee that if you suspend a 10-cent per gallon tax on gas that it's actually going to result in lower taxes, because it's going to keep going up," referring the state's excise tax on gasoline.Larry Sharpe considers himself an outsider who can win the 2022 election by advocating for new solutions like the leasing of naming rights on bridges and tunnels. He states that such ideas already have precedent. Companies like American Airlines, PNC Bank, Bank of America, and FedEx already pay millions of dollars per year for the naming rights to stadiums around the country. According to Sharpe, naming rights to infrastructure is far more valuable. According to LoHud, traffic on the Mario Cuomo Bridge surpasses 28 million vehicles per year, and it’s announced in traffic reports multiple times per hour. This is nearly 10 times the annual attendance at any of the top sports stadiums in the United States, according to Wikipedia.The average New York family spends over $1,000 per year on this gas tax, which includes approximately 50 cents a gallon, 20 cents of which consists of other fees including local sales tax and federal taxes. With this tax, New York State collects over $500 million per year from taxpayers. According to Sharpe, most of this money is not actually used to repair roads, bridges and tunnels. With his three-point plan, he states that he can cut gas prices, while simultaneously putting infrastructure repair in the interests of the companies whose names would appear on New York State’s infrastructure.For more information about the Libertarian Party of New York, please visit:

