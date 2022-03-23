Launching & scaling NFTs, Play2Earn Games, DAOs & DeFi projects at speed: Blockfluence.

Blockfluence is a full-service growth marketing agency that specializes in launching and scaling blockchain projects to tremendous success and is one of the major players, offers advisory and marketing services for NFT, Play2Earn Games, DAOs, DeFi, and all things blockchain.

The blockchain industry has been growing at a record breaking pace, turning the early haters into devoted supporters.

While there is exponential growth in development, design, funding access, marketing newly launched projects is still a major challenge. Most of the recently formed blockchain marketing agencies are merely Web2 marketing firms from e-commerce & digital marketing background rebranding themselves as “Web3” agencies without a solid understanding of the WAGMI culture.

Blockfluence aims to tackle the shortage of high quality marketing services in the web3 space. It’s a true web3 marketing agency that helps NFTs, Play2Earn Games, DAOs & DeFi projects with growth marketing, brand building, media buying, PR, influencer marketing, social media growth, IDOs, advisory and equity fundraising.

Blockfluence consists of a lean team made up of people that have been working in the blockchain industry since 2015 - a team which is big enough to take on massive challenges, but small enough to offer personalized services to their clients.

Furthermore, the team tests risky ideas on their own projects before implementing them on a client's project. Clients receive customized marketing efforts that are data-driven and optimized for success as a result of this accountability.

"We implement a data-driven approach to creating products and services for blockchain businesses worldwide," said a spokesperson for Blockfluence. "With this approach, it guarantees to drive legit traffic to the client's project telegram and discord channel. Additionally, we help to get the clients' tokens listed on some of the biggest crypto token exchanges such as WhiteBit, Hotbit and DigiFinex."

Blockfluence is a futuristic marketing agency capable of devising comprehensive crypto marketing plans to meet clients' objectives. Using a wide range of marketing tools, we propel brand awareness and attract investors, users, and other stakeholders for clients' DeFi and NFT projects.

Some of the recent projects found from the website are Socialswap, Rastaswap, CatPunk NFT, Cyberhornets NFT, Sussy Sharks, Mudrex, Bulldroids, Melegends, and many more (most are even not public and under NDA) that they managed to help raise millions of dollars.

About Blockfluence

Blockfluence is a digital marketing agency in the blockchain industry and one of the big players in the game. Helping DEFI, DEX, NFT, or other projects in the space with advisory and marketing services by a team of people who are involved in the crypto space since 2014/2017 mainly. The company offers a full-service marketing solution for all things blockchain. The company was founded by Moritz P, a famous name in the crypto space that usually does not need further explanation.

