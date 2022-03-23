Precious Metals E-Waste Recovery Market Ensures Efficiency With Ingenious Practices

Precious Metals E-Waste Recovery Global Market Report 2022 –Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Precious Metals E-Waste Recovery Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The innovative practices in precious metal recovery is a key trend gaining popularity in the precious metal e-waste recovery market. According to the global precious metals e-waste recovery market report, the companies are focusing on innovative practices to recover precious metals from electronics more efficiently. For instance, New Zealand based clean tech company, Mint Innovations uses microbes and low cost chemicals to recover precious metals from e-waste. Microbes facilitate some processes that would otherwise require high temperatures and other extreme conditions.

The global precious metals e-waste recovery market size is expected to grow from $9.22 billion in 2021 to $9.61 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.28%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global precious metal e-waste recovery market size is expected to reach $11.51 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.61%.

Read more on the Global Precious Metals E-Waste Recovery Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/precious-metals-e-waste-recovery-global-market-report

The rising utilization of consumer electronics and home appliances across the globe is the key driver for growth of the precious metals e- waste recovery market. Precious metals such as gold, silver, platinum and palladium are used in electrical and electronic devices for their properties such as malleability, high corrosion resistance, high conduciveness and others. The utilization of consumer electronics and home appliances across the globe is rising due to the introduction of technological advanced devices, increasing disposable income, and decreasing prices of consumer electronic devices. For instance, the global electrical and electronics market is expected to grow from $3,077.0 billion in 2021 to $4145.3 billion by 2026. According to the precious metals e-waste recovery market growth analysis, the usage of the electrical and electronic devices increases the quantum of e-waste globally, thus driving the demand for the market.

In August 2021, US based front-to-back reverse logistics of low voltage electronics company, QGistix acquired Green Wave Computer Recycling for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition will enable QGistix to efficiently expand its e-waste collection footprint. Green Wave Computer Recycling is a US based company offering recycling and refurbishment services.

Major players covered in the global precious metals e-waste recovery industry are Johnson Matthey Plc, Sims Limited, EnviroLeach Technologies Inc., Umicore NV, Materion Corporation, Boliden AB, DOWA Holdings Co., Ltd., Heraeus Holding GmbH, TES-AMM Pte. Ltd., Metallix Refining Inc., Sabin Metal Corporation, Gannon & Scott, M&K Recovery Group Inc., Arch Enterprises, Inc., Closed Loop Environmental Alliance Network Inc. (Clean), Aet Environmental, Hobi International, Inc., Kinsbursky Brothers International and Apex Environmental Services Inc.

TBRC’s global precious metals e-waste recovery market segmentation is divided by type into palladium, copper, gold, silver, nickel, platinum, by source into household appliances, IT and telecommunication, consumer electronics, small industrial tools, professional medical tools.

Precious Metals E-Waste Recovery Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Palladium, Copper, Gold, Silver, Nickel, Platinum), By Source (Household Appliances, IT And Telecommunication, Consumer Electronics, Small Industrial Tools, Professional Medical Tools) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a precious metals e-waste recovery market overview, forecast precious metals e-waste recovery market size and growth for the whole market, precious metals e-waste recovery market segments, geographies, precious metals e-waste recovery market trends, precious metals e-waste recovery market drivers, precious metals e-waste recovery market restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Precious Metals E-Waste Recovery Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5680&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Metal Products Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Forged And Stamped Goods, Cutlery And Hand Tools, Architectural And Structural Metals, Boiler, Tank, And Shipping Container, Hardware, Spring And Wire Products, Machine Shops, Turned Product, And Screw, Nut, And Bolt, Coated, Engraved, And Heat Treated Metal Products, Metal Valves, Other Fabricated Metal Products), By End Use (Construction, Manufacturing), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/metal-products-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Metal And Mineral Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Mineral, Metal, Metal Products), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/metal-and-mineral-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Copper Mining Global Market Report 2020 - By Type (Refining Industry, Metal Processing Industry, Chemical Industry)

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/copper-mining-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/