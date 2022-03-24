multilocal underlines storming growth with hiring drive
Ad curation specialist unveils new website, key partnerships and aims to double size of team in next six monthsLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building on a great first year of delivering for marketers worldwide, multilocal is driving significant expansion of their team to underpin their partnerships with leading SSPs to ensure great service delivery for advertisers. At the same time, multilocal has now unveiled a new-look website to communicate its rapidly evolving offering.
multilocal delivers billions of digital ads each year, acting as a single point of contact for its clients' digital marketing anywhere in the world. It removes geographic barriers and streamlines the frequently complex structure of partners involved in programmatic ad placements.
Following significant growth and take up of its unique offering, recent hires have included industry veteran Tom Bowman - former SVP Revenue Development and Operations at the BBC - who joins the team as an advisor to support the leadership team of Robin Bootle, Chief Operating Officer; Dan Owens, Commercial Director; and CEO James Leaver.
“We’ve successfully built out a massive - and rapidly growing - footprint which removes friction and helps agencies and advertisers to reach targeted audiences across the globe, through a one-stop shop,” says James Leaver, CEO. “As a result, our team has doubled in size in the last two months and is readying itself to double again within the next six. We are working tirelessly to simplify the digital landscape and enable publishers to monetise inventory efficiently - a need that has been overlooked for too long, especially at a time when media is increasingly global in scale, but local in execution.”
On the new-look website being unveiled today, Dan Owens, multilocal’s Commercial Director adds: “Ease of use was key, to better reflect our overall mission of delivering seamless service. Indeed, our growing team is committed to freeing up marketers and agencies to focus on creativity and effectiveness. As we continue to serve thousands of leading publishers, regardless of location, our website more effectively communicates our goals. We can’t wait to see what the rest of 2022 brings.”
multilocal provides a service that is of proven value to agencies and advertisers around the world. As a modern programmatic network which curates audiences at scale in every country, multilocal is able to help marketers achieve their digital marketing goals globally. The platform enables multilocal to take on all the back end responsibilities that an agency has limited time to do, giving marketers the time back to focus on how best to grow their customer base.
About multilocal:
multilocal uses curation to simplify the way digital programmatic advertising is purchased across the world. With the ever-growing complexity of the digital landscape, we deliver high-quality, domain-vetted websites, data, optimisation and reporting regardless of location to ensure that any advertiser can reach their desired audience, regardless of scale, in any market at any time. Our friction-free solution, which is entirely set up to thrive in a cookieless world, connects brands with multiple international publishers without the need for any party to tackle intricate technology or complex data collection. Founded by a team of former Microsoft executives, multilocal has core teams in London, El Salvador and Manila, multilocal is on hand to help advertisers and agencies in every region of the world 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
