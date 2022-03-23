Electrotherapy Market Boosting Technologies, Industry Growth, Demand Status, Trends 2030

Electrotherapy market report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electrotherapy is a medical practice primarily used to treat modality, arthritis, muscle atrophy, sports injury, and nerve pain by using electric energy. Athletic trainers and therapists use this therapy for electric stimulation for pain management, tissue repair, cardiology, and urine & fecal incontinence. This is a drug-free, non-invasive, gentle therapy, which helps in the release of endorphins to ease the pain. The device includes a battery-powered unit along with sticky electrode pads, which are placed on the affected area of the patient’s body and safe, low-level electric impulses are delivered through the wires.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Medtronic, STYMCO Technologies, Omron Healthcare, Inc., Walgreen Co., Chirag Electronics, AliMed, Inc., Abbott, Zynex Medical, NeuroMetrix, Inc., DJO, LLC, Cyberonics, Inc., Nevro Corp, Boston Scientific Corporation, EMS Physio Ltd., Johari Digital, and Electronic Waveform Lab

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• The increase in the cases of spinal injuries and chronic conditions act as major factors that drive the electrotherapy market.

• The rise in the geriatric population and rapid regulatory approvals from higher authorities also boost the market growth.

• However, the lack of awareness about the availability of the electrotherapy procedure in many developing countries is anticipated to hinder the growth of the market.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

During the early phase of COVID-19 pandemic, there was no availability of specific diagnostic tests to detect the virus in patients. Alternative diagnostic tests were used initially but were not much effective. This unavailability of specific COVID-19 diagnostic tests presented lucrative opportunities for diagnostic manufacturers to introduce their COVID-19 diagnostic kits. Many leading players as well as some start-ups globally utilized this opportunity and introduced COVID-19 diagnostics kits into local as well as global markets. These players achieved an edge over other diagnostics players capitalizing the opportunity from demand for COVID-19 diagnostic tests, which, in turn, helps them in maintaining their revenues in such a crisis.

Owing to such factors, COVID-19 is expected to have a significant impact on the electrotherapy market as well.

𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭

Who are the leading players active in the electrotherapy market?

What are the current trends that will influence the electrotherapy market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities of the electrotherapy market?

What future projections would help in taking further strategic steps?

What is electrotherapy"?

What is the electrotherapy market prediction for the future?

