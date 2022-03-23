Morocco Reports 87 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours

MOROCCO, March 23 - Morocco recorded 87 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection said Tuesday, adding that 43 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the same period of time.

A total of 24,778,996 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 23,246,454, the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin, noting that 6,062,089 people have received the third dose of the vaccine.

According to the same source, the number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus rises to 1,162,626, while recoveries increase to 1,145,998, i.e. a recovery rate of 98.6%.

The new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (38), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (14), Marrakech-Safi (12), Eastern region (09), Souss-Massa (07), Fez-Meknes (03), Guelmim-Oued Noun (02), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (01) and Draa-Tafilalet (01).

As for coronavirus-related fatalities, they rose to 16,053 (fatality rate of 1.4%), with one case reported in the last 24 hours in the Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region.

The number of active cases stood at 575, while severe or critical cases reached 09 in the past 24 hours.

MAP 22 March 2022