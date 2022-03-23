Cold Chain Logistics Market 2028 Growth Trends, Share - Global Analysis and Forecasts

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information.

PUNE, ONTARIO, INDIA, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cold Chain Logistics Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type (Temperature Controlled Warehouse and Temperature Controlled Vehicle); Temperature Type (Negative Temperature Cold Chain and Positive Temperature Cold Chain); Process (Pre-Cooling Facilities, Clod Storage, Refrigerated Carriers, Packaging, Warehousing and Information Management System); Technology (Dry Ice, Gel Packs, Eutectic Plates, Liquid Nitrogen and Quilts); and Application Food & Beverage, Bio-Pharmaceutical, Agriculture and Others)

The "Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Analysis to 2028" is a specialized and in-depth study of the Manufacturing and Construction industry, focusing on global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Cold Chain Logistics market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Cold Chain Logistics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Cold chain logistics is defined as a process of transporting and storing products under certain temperature controlled conditions. Temperature controlled warehouses are used for the storage of products and for further delivery of products refrigerated vehicles are used. It is basically used for the transportation of fruits, vegetable, drugs and many other products. It helps in preserving the shelf life and quality of product.

Growth in processed food sector and demand from pharmaceutical industry are the major drivers which help in surging the growth of cold chain logistics market whereas high operating cost and lack of infrastructure act as a restraining factor for this market. Increasing need for liquid nitrogen and temperature monitoring devices will add new opportunities for this market in the coming years.

Preferred Freezer Services., Americold Logistics, LLC , Burris Logistics., Cloverleaf Cold Storage Co., Inc., Kloosterboer Group B.V., Interstate Cold Storage, Inc., Lineage Logistics Holdings, LLC, Nichirei Logistics Group Inc., Swire Cold Storage Ltd., AGRO Merchants Group. and among others.

It provides overview and forecast of the global cold chain logistics market based on type, temperature type, process, technology and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2028 for overall cold chain logistics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

