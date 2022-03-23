Probiotic Ingredients Market Is Expected To Reach USD 497.0 Mn By The Year 2027, At A CAGR of 8.9% | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The global Probiotic Ingredients Market was valued at USD 267.2 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 497.0 million by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 8.9%.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Probiotic Ingredients Market was valued at USD 267.2 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 497.0 million by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 8.9%. The term ‘probiotic’ means “for life,” and it is used to name bacteria linked with beneficial effects for humans and animals. The advantages of food with added live microbes (probiotics) on human health, and in particular of milk products on children and other high-risk populations, are being increasingly encouraged by health experts.

The report projects the growth rate of the leading market segments for the coming years by studying the current market scenario, past performance, demand and supply ratio, production & consumption, revenue, challenges, and growth opportunities in the market. The segmentation given in the study aims to help readers identify promising investment areas and help companies in formulating better business strategies to reach their desired goals.

This global study report is a comprehensive analysis of the industry offering historic and forecast assessment of the global market. Along with SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis, the report also covers feasibility analysis and investment return analysis. Key statistical data has been organized into charts, diagrams, bar graphs, figures, and other pictorial representation. The report also offers strategic recommendation to key players and new entrants to overcome challenges and gain a robust footing in the market.

Key Players:

Some of the key market players are Kerry (Ireland), DowDuPont (US), CHR. Hansen (Denmark), Biogaia (Sweden), Probi (Sweden),Glac Biotech (Taiwan), Bifodan (Denmark), Lallemand (Canada), UAS Laboratories (US), and Biena (US)

Further key findings from the report suggest:

• There are evidences from well-conducted clinical trials of beneficial health effects from probiotics in a range of clinical conditions

• Probiotics are normally added to foods as a part of the fermentation process. The emphasis for prolonged survival of probiotics in the food matrix has resulted in the alteration in the functionality and efficacy of the food product

• Probiotic bacteria have multiple and diverse influences on the host. Different organisms can influence the intestinal luminal environment, epithelial and mucosal barrier function, and the mucosal immune system

• The numerous cell types affected by probiotics involve epithelial cells, dendritic cells, monocytes/macrophages, B cells, and T cells

• The effectiveness of probiotics is related to their ability to survive in the acidic and alkaline environment of gut as well as their ability to adhere and colonize the colon

• The Asia-Pacific segment is expected to reach USD 101.49 million by 2027 in this market. Many product manufacturers are concentrated in this region

• The Probiotic Dietary Supplements application sub-segment is expected to register a CAGR of 8.0% during 2019-2027

Segments covered in the report:

Probiotic Ingredient Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2027)

• Bacteria

o Lactobacilli

o Bifidobacterum

o Streptococcus

o Other Genus

• Yeast

• Spore Formers

Probiotic Ingredients Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2027)

• Probiotic Food & Beverages

• Probiotic Dietary Supplements

• Animal Feed Probiotic

Probiotic Ingredients End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2027)

• Human Probiotics

• Animal Probiotics

Probiotic Ingredients Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2027)

• Dry Form

• Liquid Form

• Bran and fiber

Regional Outlook (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)

• North America

o U.S

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

Objective of Studies:

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Probiotic Ingredients market.

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

