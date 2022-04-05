Susan Ossman | In the Wash Opening Reception Saturday April 9 at Gallery 825, Los Angeles

Christo’s Laundry, 2012, Oil on Canvas, 3 panels, 108” x 60” Winter Wash, 2012, Oil on Canvas, 4 panels, 96” x 72.

Anthropologist and a visual artist Susan Ossman blurs the line between ethnography and art.

I am an anthropologist, an artist, a serial migrant: I create spaces for research across sites, media, and scholarly and artistic worlds.” — Susan Ossman