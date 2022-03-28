Honest Mold Inspections Offered in Encinitas, CA by Independent Mold Inspection Company

San Diego County Mold Inspection Company

A&A Mold and Allergy Investigations provides mold inspection and testing services in Encinitas, CA with a strong reputation for honesty and integrity.

For more than a decade, we have built a strong reputation of providing honest answers as well as serving our community with integrity and superior customer service.” — Scott Armstrong

ENCINITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- A&A Mold and Allergy Investigations announces their new Vista location provides mold inspection and testing services in Encinitas, California. The company helps residents in North County and throughout San Diego County by inspecting and testing residential properties and real estate for potential mold problems that could cause unexplained health issues. In addition to Encinitas, the company’s new location now serves Vista, CA, San Marcos, CA, Carlsbad, CA, Escondido, and Oceanside.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lists a number of health effects that can be caused by mold exposure including: stuffy nose, coughing or wheezing, sore throat, and even burning eyes or skin rash. The CDC warns that people with asthma or mold allergies could experience severe reactions. In addition, CDC warns that people who are immune-compromised or have chronic lung disease can potentially get lung infections from mold.Scott Armstrong, Business Operations Manager of A&A Mold and Allergy Investigations, stated, "For more than a decade, we have built a strong reputation of providing honest answers as well as serving our community with integrity and superior customer service. Our reviews demonstrate our commitment to customers. That’s why customers rely on and trust our mold inspections in Encinitas and throughout San Diego County."A&A Mold and Allergy Investigations is an independent, third party inspection company that only offers mold inspection and testing services. The company does not offer abatement or removal services. In contrast, other companies who offer mold remediation and mold inspections have a conflict of interest because they can be financially motivated to find a mold problem, which allows them to charge customers to remediate the alleged problem. After remediation, those companies are also financially motivated to inspect and test, showing their job is complete with no more mold problems.As a result, because A&A Mold and Allergy Investigations only offers mold inspection and testing services, customers can trust that the company has no conflict of interest and no financial incentive to find mold problems. In fact, the company has a reputation for seeking the truth, providing honest answers to customers, and offering the best mold inspection services in San Diego County.For more information, visit the A&A Mold and Allergy Investigations website at https://www.aamoldandallergy.com Contact Info:Name: Scott ArmstrongOrganization: A&A Mold and Allergy InvestigationsAddress: Vista, CA 92081Phone: (858) 613-1042About A&A Mold and Allergy InvestigationsA&A Mold and Allergy Investigations is a mold inspection and testing company located in San Diego County. The company is an unbiased third party and only offers mold inspection and testing services so customers know the company has no conflict of interest. The company helps homeowners, landlords, renters and property managers by inspecting and testing residential properties for potential mold problems, including single family homes, town houses, condos and apartments buildings.

San Diego County's Trusted Mold Inspection and Testing Company, Serving San Diego, Carlsbad, Oceanside, Poway, Vista, Chula Vista, Coronado and More