Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market: Future Scenarios, Growth and Analytical Insights 2029

The increasing adoption of GNSS in the road, Surveying, and maritime applications will further enhance the development of the market in Europe.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global GNSS market is expected to register substantial growth in the near future, attributed to increased IoT spending, the need of GPS-enabled devices, and the requirement of monitoring and tracking of each and every movement of logistics.

Other factors that drive the GNSS market are the rise in robotics solutions, increased usage of connected and smart devices, and growth in need for safety and security concern.

However, factors such as high cost, lack of awareness towards GNSS technology, and signal connectivity restrain the growth of the market.

The report segments the GNSS market on the basis of end-users, application, and geography. On the basis of end-users, the market is segmented into rail, agriculture, aviation, and others.

According to the application, the market is classified into navigation, mapping, surveying, telematics, location-based services (LBS), and others. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as Garmin Ltd., Qualcomm, Intel, MediaTek, Inc., Broadcom, SkyTraq Technology, Inc., STMicroelectronics, FURUNO Electric Co., Ltd., effigis geo solutions, and u-blox are also provided in this report.

Key Benefits:

• This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global GNSS market.

• In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2016 and 2023.

• This study evaluating competitive landscape and value chain is taken into account to help understand the competitive environment across the geographies.

• This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 20162023, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

• Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global GNSS market is provided.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

