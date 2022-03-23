Party chief urges Hòa Bình to tap development potential

VIETNAM, March 23 -

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng visits R Technical Research Việt Nam Ltd.Co in northern Hòa Bình Province. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÒA BÌNH — Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng has asked northern Hòa Bình Province to further tap its potential and advantages, improve the investment and business environment and effectively use all resources for investment development.

At a working session with local authorities during his trip to the province on Tuesday, Trọng stressed that Hòa Bình has an important strategic position. It is a gateway of the northwestern region and a bridge connecting the region with the capital city of Hà Nội and localities in the north.

He also instructed the province to develop the industry in connection with the development of trade, services, tourism and urban areas.

He noted that the most important mission at present is to continue mobilising local citizens to implement Party guidelines and policies on COVID-19 prevention and control and economic recovery and development.

Together with economic development, it is necessary to effectively implement social security policies and policies relating to ethnic affairs and take measures to reduce poverty sustainably and ensure social equality.

At the working session, local authorities reported that the province has taken synchronous and effective measures to implement the dual goals of COVID-19 prevention and control and socio-economic recovery and development.

The province identified key tasks for development, focusing on administrative reform and investment environment improvement; planning making and management; human resources development; and infrastructure development.

In 2021, the province posted an economic growth rate of 2.66 per cent. The poverty rate dropped by 2 per cent to 6.6 per cent.

Later the same day, Party General Secretary Trọng visits R Technical Research Việt Nam Ltd.Co. This is a Japan-invested company with total investment capital of US$11 million. It specialises in optical instrument and lens manufacturing for export. —VNS