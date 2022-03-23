Image Analysis Software Market 2022: Lucrative Opportunities across the Globe by 2029

AMR Logo

Rise in diagnostic imaging software demand in areas such as orthopaedics, urology, dental, oncology, and neurology is expected to contribute to market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global image analysis software market is expected to register substantial growth in the near future, attributed to rising in the adoption of image analysis software for the healthcare & life science industry in several developed as well as developing regions including North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

In addition, the rise in cloud deployment model for the low cost of installation among several user groups such as large and small and medium enterprises fuel the market growth. However, design complexity and lack of IT infrastructure are expected to restrain the growth of the market.

The report segments the image analysis software market on the basis of deployment model, image dimension, industry vertical, and geography. On the basis of the deployment model, the market is bifurcated into the cloud and on-premise.

As per image dimension, the market is classified into 2D, 3D, and 4D. On the basis of industry vertical, the market is divided as healthcare & life science, manufacturing, academia, minerals, metals & oil, and others. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as Clemex Technologies Inc., TissueGnostics GmbH, Bitplane AG, MIPAR, Olympus Corporation, PAX-it, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Adcis SA, PerkinElmer Inc., and Media Cybernetics, Inc. are also provided in this report.

• This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global image analysis software market.

• In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2016 and 2023.

• This study evaluating competitive landscape and value chain is taken into account to elucidate the competitive environment across the geographies.

• This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2016-2023, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

• Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global image analysis software market is provided.

