Pitcher of Life Alkaline Water Filters Announces Launch of New Borosilicate Glass Pitcher of Life

Providing a host of health benefits, the Borosilicate Glass Pitcher of Life is now available after extensive testing.

HAWAII, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- PitcherofLife.com is pleased to announce the launch of its exciting new product, the Borosilicate Glass Pitcher of Life . An upgrade to the company’s flagship product, the original Life Ionizer, the new version is made from borosilicate glass and includes a number of innovative upgrades.A firm believer in the premise that ‘Glass Tastes Better,’ the company was originally founded in 2012 by Rick H. Cabadas, who created Pitcher of Life Alkaline Water Filters in order to provide people with a portable way to purify and alkalize their drinking water. Pitcher of Life has since benefited over 90,000 customers, as the company’s products continue to grow in popularity.The improved 2022 Pitcher of Life version offers many compelling features. A gravity-fed, non-electric water purifier that makes alkaline, mineral-rich water with antioxidants, the larger alkaline filter creates 1500 cups from each alkaline filter. Providing great-tasting water and the removal of odor and sediment, it adds alkaline minerals such as calcium and selenium, while filtering heavy metals, fluoride, chloramine and chlorine.The new model also incorporates a bamboo wood lid, and has a stainless-steel covering on the underside in order to stay sanitary. The borosilicate glass itself is high quality and break-resistant.“We are immensely proud of our new Borosilicate Glass Pitcher of Life,” says Cabados. “We have done the research, and know for a fact that our water enhances life.”For more information about this remarkable new product, visit the website at www.PitcherofLife.com About the CompanyFounder and CEO of Pitcher of Life, Rick H Cabados has been providing water purification and the production of healthy alkaline water for 26 years, starting with www.LifeIonizers.com . On a mission to find the highest quality health products, Cabados is a specialist in water treatment with an emphasis on electrolysis, alkaline and acidic water and its applications in a multiple number of industries, from drinking water to agriculture.