Blessing held for Lῑhuʻe Airport ticket lobby improvements

Posted on Mar 22, 2022

LĪHUʻE – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) held a blessing for recent improvements to the Lῑhuʻe Airport (LIH) ticket lobby. The improvements increased the useable area of the LIH ticket lobby by relocating United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) baggage screening equipment and filling in four garden areas. The $8.5 million project was funded entirely by state airport revenues.

Other improvements made through this project included new roof structures, new seating, additional ceiling fans, and updated lighting and mechanical fixtures.

“The expansion of the Lῑhuʻe Airport ticket lobby is part of the larger $2.3 billion Airport Modernization Program and will increase efficiency and comfort for travelers coming through the State’s fourth busiest airport. Our airports are critical in serving our visitors and residents alike in our island state,” Governor David Ige said.

“Mahalo to Gov. Ige, the State Department of Transportation, Senate President Kouchi, Rep. Tokioka, and our Kaua‘i legislative team for investing in our Līhu‘e Airport,” said Mayor Derek S. K. Kawakami. “This improvement project increases efficiency and comfort for our travelers and gives our USDA employees the tools they need to screen for invasives.”

The Lῑhuʻe Airport Ticket Lobby Improvement Project is the latest Airport Modernization Program project to be completed. Recently completed Airport Modernization Projects include the opening of the new Mauka Concourse at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, the new Federal Inspection Services Building at the Ellison Onizuka International Airport, and the Consolidated Rental Car Facility at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

Governor David Y. Ige and first lady Dawn Amano Ige join Kauai Mayor Derek S.K. Kawakami at blessing ceremony at Lῑhuʻe Airport

Hawaii Department of Transportation Airports Division Deputy Director Ross Higashi welcomes attendees

Gov. Ige and First Lady join Kahu Sabra Kauka at the blessing

Mayor Kawakami speaks of the improvements because of the $8.5 million project

Hawaiʻi Airport Modernization Program Background

The Hawaiʻi Airport Modernization Program was developed in close cooperation with the airlines and other airport and visitor industry partners and seeks to improve efficiency and safety at Hawaiʻi airports. More information on the program can be found at https://www.hawaiiairportsmodernization.com

