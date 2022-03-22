Officer Spotlight: Jayme King

Name: Jayme King Duty Station: Socorro District Officer Special Area of Responsibility/Game Mgmt Units: Game Management Unit’s 13, 17, 18, 19, 20 Length of Service: 10 months – Game and Fish Recruit Academy Class #54 Field Training: Truth or Consequences Education: Highschool – Tohatchi High School, Tohatchi, NM College – New Mexico Highlands University- Las Vegas, NM Degree- Bachelors of Science in Criminal Justice Hometown: Gallup, New Mexico Current Projects/Assignments: Preparing for upcoming public events for the summer. District patrols to familiarize myself with my district and responding to calls regarding NM wildlife. Best Thing About the Job: Working with fellow Game Wardens, we all share the same passion for the job and have similar interests. What made you want to be a NM Game Warden?: I saw New Mexico Game Wardens as both Law Enforcement Officers and Wildlife Professionals at the same time, making the job a uniquely challenging and rewarding career. Special Interest: Learning more and more about hunting and trapping from different people who have different ways of doing things. Always questioning if there is a better more effective way of doing things. One piece of advice for anyone interested in becoming a NM Game Warden: Do not be afraid to be challenged or take on something new. Unfamiliar or difficult situations push you to overcome and make you a better Officer in the end.

Help protect your wildlife! If you see a violation please report it to the OGT Hotline at 1-800-432-4263.