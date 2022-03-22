A New Horror Tale for The Fans Of Gothic
EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the most popular genres in literature is Gothic since its development in the 18th Century. Contributing to contemporary gothic literature, a famous author Vanessa M. Chattman has been producing work of fascination for the readers. She recently published‘’ The Black Sea of Roses: A Novel (The Antique Shop, Book 2)’’ which is both disturbing and horror-filled. It combines the elements of mystery, drama, and action all in one package! The readers get intrigued and fascinated as it explores the darker side of human psychology, unveils the unknown, and discusses the potentially disturbing and terrifying side of the mysterious happenings.
Vanessa M. Chattman has woven a tale around the antique shop’s past, present, and future and combined these with the mystery surrounding. The plotline revolves around a fictitious antique shop that has been abandoned for more than hundreds of years, located at a historic landmark in the small town of Greenville Valley in upstate New York. This place was discovered by Mark, Tom, and Melinda, but little did they know that the shop was possessed by demonic antiques, including porcelain dolls, wicked art crafts, historical paintings, and more. Apart from the interior, the existence of the building is suspicious as the shop was built on a desolate American civil war battleground. Despite its restoration as a two-story building, the demonic activities continue to occur, and the place remains haunted even after a century.
‘The Black Sea of Roses: The Antique Shop’takes the reader to the twisted world of horror with real-like characters that can be heard talking and moving through the story’s vivid settings. The reader will explore perfectly depicted psychological portraits of characters, hidden secrets about pain, fear, claustrophobia, and lonely souls in desperate need of attention. Although the couple’s dead bodies were never found, the place remains a mystery for all those who come in contact with it.
In addition, The Black Sea of Roses is the second book of her Antique Shop series, and the author has maintained the same level of excellence in writing and storytelling. Chattman has been able to perfectly build up a suspenseful environment throughout the story, making the readers feel like they are part of this horror tale.
The book features the expected adventure that fans have come to look forward to while staying relatively true to the fantasy genre. It can be highly recommended for gothic fans who love unique and twisted stories.
Vanessa M. Chattman
