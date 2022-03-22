Submit Release
Maryville Driver Services Center To Close; New Alcoa Location To Open

MARYVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security announces the Maryville Driver Services Center, located at 318 Home Avenue, Maryville, Tennessee, 37801, will permanently close at 5:00 p.m. March 23. A new Driver Services Center located at 244 South Calderwood Road in Alcoa, Tennessee will open on March 28. Normal business hours are Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

The Alcoa Driver Services Center is a full-service center handling driver license issuance, identification card issuance, motor vehicle records, vision testing, knowledge and skills testing, handgun permit applications, voter registration, and organ and tissue donor registration.

Other convenient Knoxville-area Driver Services Centers customers may visit include the West Knox Driver Services Center, located at 430 Montbrook Lane and the Strawberry Plains Driver Services Center located at 7320 Regions Lane. In addition, customers may visit any participating County Clerk office for certain Driver Services transactions.

Customers can take advantage of a wide range of Driver Services transactions available online through our e-Services portal, thus eliminating a trip to a Driver Services Center. Examples of common transactions include: Completing a new Tennessee resident or new driver license application, renewal of a driver license or commercial driver license (CDL), ordering a driver license or CDL duplicate license, CDL medical certification renewal, scheduling a road skills test appointment, submit reinstatement documents, pay reinstatement fees, change of address, manage emergency contacts, take a driver license practice test and much more.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s mission is to serve, secure, and protect the people of Tennessee.

