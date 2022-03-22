Safe Routes to School Call for Applications

Main, News Posted on Mar 22, 2022 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The State of Hawaii, Department of Transportation (HDOT) is seeking applications to plan, develop, implement and evaluate eligible Safe Routes to School (SRTS) non-infrastructure projects. A call for applications is available at the following link.

https://hands.ehawaii.gov/hands/opportunities/opportunity-details/21161

SRTS is an international effort to increase safety and promote walking and bicycling to/from school. The federally funded SRTS program was established by Section 1404 of the Safe, Accountable, Flexible, Efficient Transportation Equity Act: A Legacy for Users (SAFETEA-LU), signed into law in 2005. This is HDOT’s seventh call for applications to award SRTS federal funds obtained under SAFETEA-LU.

Eligible recipients of SAFETEA-LU Section 1404 funds to be used for SRTS projects are limited to state, local and regional government agencies, including schools and school districts, and non-profit organizations. Applications will be accepted only from these entities. Recipients of SRTS federal funds will be responsible for all aspects of project implementation as HDOT’s role is as an oversight capacity only.

Eligible SRTS projects and activities shall directly support increased safety and convenience for students in grades K-8 to walk and/or bicycle to/from school. In addition, all projects that use SRTS federal funds shall comply with applicable federal, state and local provisions.

Applications must be e-mailed to [email protected] no later than May 13, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Hawaii Standard Time. If you have any questions, please contact Tara Lucas, Safe Routes to School Coordinator by email at [email protected].

For more information on the SRTS federal program in Hawaii, please visit http://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/srts/.