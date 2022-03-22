Submit Release
News Search

There were 961 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,137 in the last 365 days.

Akash Kesari discusses the use of applied behavioral analysis for autistic children

Akash Kesari

Akash Kesari

Former behavior technician Akash Kesari talks the basics of the applied behavior analysis approach in autism therapy.

SAVANNAH , GA, UNITED STATES , March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The use of applied behavior analysis therapy has existed in various forms for decades but was defined and explored more professionally starting in the 1960s. It is still practiced by behavior technicians, such as former tech Akash Kesari, as a therapy for autistic individuals.

ABA therapy through history

The concept of applied behavior analysis was first explored academically within the newly founded Journal of Applied Behavior Analysis in the late 1960s. Within this publication, a variety of scientists began to collect and share research findings and articulate how those principles could be used.
The main focus of ABA therapy is using repetition and reinforcement to master skills and learn behaviors commonly viewed as socially acceptable.

How behavior technicians like Akash Kesari use ABA

ABA therapy as formerly practiced by Akash Kesari relies on the use of a reward system to reinforce the use of specific behaviors and skill development. The behaviors and skills vary based on the age range and skill level of the person with autism participating. Those who start young focus on small wins with language, social skills, and playtime initially.

As time goes on, goals intensify to introduce conversation and personal behavior management. Most therapy sessions, such as those with a behavior technician like Akash Kesari, are one-on-one exercises to maximize the development of positive behavior.

After a behavior or skill is established, the therapist introduces a rewards component. When the person with autism practices the behavior or the skill, a reward is provided. For the ABA therapy to be successful, the reward is generally very desired to prompt repeated successes. With each success, the idea is the behavior takes root and becomes a permanent change.

Over time, pupils develop the ability to communicate either via writing, signaling or verbally and can demonstrate measurably improved academic ability, drive and memory for a variety of daily necessities and beyond.

How does ABA help?

In addition to helping people with autism develop social skills, ABA therapy as practiced by Akash Kesari and other professionals makes it possible to navigate through life with a greater sense of independence within a larger family or group environment. People learn necessary health and lifestyle skills, ranging from the right way to handle key grooming tasks to how to share and work with others.

While ABA therapy makes it possible for people with autism to interact more fully with other people they encounter, it modifies behavior and is not an underlying development of complex emotions. For some parents and caretakers, the juxtaposition of the behavior with a non-emotional component can be confusing, making awareness of the goals and theory of ABA therapy important for all involved in sessions and the daily lives of a patient.

Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+1 786-551-9491
email us here

You just read:

Akash Kesari discusses the use of applied behavioral analysis for autistic children

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.