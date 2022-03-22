Akash Kesari discusses the use of applied behavioral analysis for autistic children
Former behavior technician Akash Kesari talks the basics of the applied behavior analysis approach in autism therapy.SAVANNAH , GA, UNITED STATES , March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The use of applied behavior analysis therapy has existed in various forms for decades but was defined and explored more professionally starting in the 1960s. It is still practiced by behavior technicians, such as former tech Akash Kesari, as a therapy for autistic individuals.
ABA therapy through history
The concept of applied behavior analysis was first explored academically within the newly founded Journal of Applied Behavior Analysis in the late 1960s. Within this publication, a variety of scientists began to collect and share research findings and articulate how those principles could be used.
The main focus of ABA therapy is using repetition and reinforcement to master skills and learn behaviors commonly viewed as socially acceptable.
How behavior technicians like Akash Kesari use ABA
ABA therapy as formerly practiced by Akash Kesari relies on the use of a reward system to reinforce the use of specific behaviors and skill development. The behaviors and skills vary based on the age range and skill level of the person with autism participating. Those who start young focus on small wins with language, social skills, and playtime initially.
As time goes on, goals intensify to introduce conversation and personal behavior management. Most therapy sessions, such as those with a behavior technician like Akash Kesari, are one-on-one exercises to maximize the development of positive behavior.
After a behavior or skill is established, the therapist introduces a rewards component. When the person with autism practices the behavior or the skill, a reward is provided. For the ABA therapy to be successful, the reward is generally very desired to prompt repeated successes. With each success, the idea is the behavior takes root and becomes a permanent change.
Over time, pupils develop the ability to communicate either via writing, signaling or verbally and can demonstrate measurably improved academic ability, drive and memory for a variety of daily necessities and beyond.
How does ABA help?
In addition to helping people with autism develop social skills, ABA therapy as practiced by Akash Kesari and other professionals makes it possible to navigate through life with a greater sense of independence within a larger family or group environment. People learn necessary health and lifestyle skills, ranging from the right way to handle key grooming tasks to how to share and work with others.
While ABA therapy makes it possible for people with autism to interact more fully with other people they encounter, it modifies behavior and is not an underlying development of complex emotions. For some parents and caretakers, the juxtaposition of the behavior with a non-emotional component can be confusing, making awareness of the goals and theory of ABA therapy important for all involved in sessions and the daily lives of a patient.
