Nastel Announces Secure Self-Service for Solace PubSub+ As Part of New Integration Infrastructure Management Release
Enterprises Relying on IBM MQ, Kafka, TIBCO EMS, Solace PubSub+ and Other i2 are Adopting Nastel Navigator for Integration Infrastructure Management (i2M)
Nastel is focused on helping customers achieve their speed-to-market requirements for new applications and updates for all middleware.”PLAINVIEW, NY, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nastel Technologies today announced the immediate availability of Nastel Navigator 10.4, the world’s leading integration infrastructure administration and secure self-service configuration management solution. Nastel Navigator is a key component of the Nastel i2M Platform, Nastel Navigator X, used by middleware, operations, DevOps, and application teams.
This latest release features administration, automation, and self-service management support for Solace PubSub+, an integration infrastructure (i2) event streaming platform for event-driven architectures across the hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, and IoT environments available as an appliance, software, or cloud form. “When customers began investing in Kafka to augment their IBM MQ estates, Nastel responded with the industry’s best i2M solution for Kafka. Now we’re doing it again for enterprises with Solace PubSub+,” said Richard Nikula, VP of R&D at Nastel.
“Most of the world’s largest banks rely on Nastel’s i2M platform to manage, monitor, and gain intelligence from their complex integration layer,” said Steven Menges, Nastel’s VP of Product Management and Advisory Board Director. “Adding enhanced i2 management and development self-service for Solace PubSub+ to existing capabilities for Kafka, TIBCO EMS, IBM’s MQ, IIB, and ACE brings huge productivity gains to enterprises with Solace as part of their integration stack.”
A key component of this release is a modernized Workgroup Security Manager (WSM), which includes security enhancements and more efficient import and management of groups and users to meet the needs of the very largest global enterprises. “Highly granular security made even simpler to use” was requested recently by Nastel’s Customer Advisory Board and Navigator 10.4 has quickly delivered it.
CTO Albert Mavashev added, “Nastel is focused on helping customers achieve their speed-to-market requirements for new applications and updates for all middleware.”
The new release also includes the following features and functionalities to make Middleware, i2 Operations, and Service Delivery teams even more efficient:
• Enhanced Dashboards and Filtering Efficiencies
• Web GUI: Enhanced Support for IBM MQ Streaming Queues
• Support for the Confluent Kafka add-ons for Schema, Replicator, kSQL to facilitate CI/CD pipelines
• Expanded support for TIBCO EMS to support TIBCO JNDI Connection Factories.
• Performance Enhancements for the IBM MQ Agent & Connection Manager
• Nastel Platform RAS (Reliability, Availability, Serviceability) Enhancements
