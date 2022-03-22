Luxury Handbag Brand Moda Endrizzi Announces Hybrid Crossbody Bag That Doubles As A Hobo Bag
Minneapolis luxury brand, Moda Endrizzi today announces its new hybrid crossbody bag that quickly doubles as a side-body hobo bag.MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just in time for a spring fashion refresh, the “Vivace” is the newest handbag in the Endrizzi lineup of luxury leather fashion goods. In Italian translation, vivace means vivacious or lively which describes the features of the new Endrizzi crossbody bag in perfect detail.
“We are very excited to announce the addition of our newest handbag into the House of Endrizzi collection”, said Samuel Koza, Founder of Moda Endrizzi. “It’s perfectly on-trend today with the demands for combining fashion with functionality”.
The Vivace is a trendy crossbody bag that can also become a hobo bag by shortening the chain to a shoulder strap. Trendy and sophisticated with its contemporary design, vibrant leather materials, and gunmetal finishes, the Vivace makes an instant fashion statement about its carrier.
From a quality standpoint, the flap of the bag is secured by a magnetic lock that opens two compartments. The main compartment contains a large zippered pocket and two utility open pockets. There is a smaller second compartment for your personal items or easy-to-access items. Vivace also features a cotton twill lining for a soft interior. The Vivace retails for $269 at the Moda Endrizzi website.
Like all Endrizzi handbags, the Vivace crossbody bag is a fine luxury handbag, made in Italy with soft Italian calf leather. The Vivace is available in black, cream, and metallic silver and is currently in limited quantities.
About Moda Endrizzi
Founded in 2021, Endrizzi is a small, family-owned company based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Endrizzi products are fully designed and manufactured in Florence, Italy by a leather manufacturing partner that currently serves a large portion of the luxury handbag production market in Europe.
Endrizzi brings a modern approach to curiously simple designs. Endrizzi products represent Italian craftsmanship, quality, and detail.
