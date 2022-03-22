Submit Release
News Search

There were 945 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,152 in the last 365 days.

Luxury Handbag Brand Moda Endrizzi Announces Hybrid Crossbody Bag That Doubles As A Hobo Bag

Moda Endrizzi Luxury Handbags Logo

Moda Endrizzi Logo

Silver Vivace crossbody bag by Endrizzi

Silver Vivace crossbody

Black Vivace crossbody bag by Endrizzi

Black Vivace crossbody bag

Minneapolis luxury brand, Moda Endrizzi today announces its new hybrid crossbody bag that quickly doubles as a side-body hobo bag.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just in time for a spring fashion refresh, the “Vivace” is the newest handbag in the Endrizzi lineup of luxury leather fashion goods. In Italian translation, vivace means vivacious or lively which describes the features of the new Endrizzi crossbody bag in perfect detail.

“We are very excited to announce the addition of our newest handbag into the House of Endrizzi collection”, said Samuel Koza, Founder of Moda Endrizzi. “It’s perfectly on-trend today with the demands for combining fashion with functionality”.

The Vivace is a trendy crossbody bag that can also become a hobo bag by shortening the chain to a shoulder strap. Trendy and sophisticated with its contemporary design, vibrant leather materials, and gunmetal finishes, the Vivace makes an instant fashion statement about its carrier.

From a quality standpoint, the flap of the bag is secured by a magnetic lock that opens two compartments. The main compartment contains a large zippered pocket and two utility open pockets. There is a smaller second compartment for your personal items or easy-to-access items. Vivace also features a cotton twill lining for a soft interior. The Vivace retails for $269 at the Moda Endrizzi website.

Like all Endrizzi handbags, the Vivace crossbody bag is a fine luxury handbag, made in Italy with soft Italian calf leather. The Vivace is available in black, cream, and metallic silver and is currently in limited quantities.

About Moda Endrizzi

Founded in 2021, Endrizzi is a small, family-owned company based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Endrizzi products are fully designed and manufactured in Florence, Italy by a leather manufacturing partner that currently serves a large portion of the luxury handbag production market in Europe.

Endrizzi brings a modern approach to curiously simple designs. Endrizzi products represent Italian craftsmanship, quality, and detail.

Samuel Koza
MODA ENDRIZZI
+1 612-208-8028
email us here

You just read:

Luxury Handbag Brand Moda Endrizzi Announces Hybrid Crossbody Bag That Doubles As A Hobo Bag

Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Retail, Textiles & Fabric Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.