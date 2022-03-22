Florida Gains its First Mosquito Mary's Franchise in Miami
The mosquito and tick control franchise is steadily growing traction in the national franchise marketplace.
I have no doubt that my background combined with my wife’s background in condo management will enhance our territory and provide a way for us to build our client base quickly here in Miami.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the past year, the tick and mosquito control franchise, Mosquito Mary’s, has steadily gained ground throughout the nation, even being named as one of the top emerging franchises in 2021 by Franchise Gator. This month, the burgeoning brand announced a new location coming soon, this time in Miami, Florida. It will be the very first Mosquito Mary’s franchise to hit the Sunshine State.
— Benito Rodriguez, Mosquito Mary's Franchisee
The newest franchisee to take the helm is Benito Jaime Rodriguez. Hailing from his hometown of Pucon, located in South Chile, Rodriguez is eager to launch his Mosquito Mary’s territory this spring and begin a new career here in the States. “Currently, I have a thriving transportation business in Chile, but my family and I were seeking a new opportunity in the U.S.,” stated Rodriguez. The Mosquito Mary’s franchise opportunity was a perfect fit for Rodriguez, his wife, and two youngest children. He will be leaving his transportation business in the hands of his oldest children.
Rodriguez brings an impressive background to the network, infusing his work ethic and business experience into the new Miami territory. “My education includes metal construction plus hands-on work experience and business management within my transportation company,” asserted Rodriguez. “I have no doubt that my background combined with my wife’s background in condo management will enhance our territory and provide a way for us to build our client base quickly here in Miami.”
According to the corporate franchise website, Mosquito Mary’s gives its franchisees ongoing support, field training, and marketing guidance throughout the life of the franchise agreement. The company also asserts itself as one of the lowest franchise fees in the industry. The Miami territory will be the company’s 33rd location.
The company continues to seek franchise partners to jump into their network as it expands nationally. For more information on the Mosquito Mary’s franchise opportunity, please visit www.mosquitomarysfranchising.com.
ABOUT Mosquito Mary’s
Mosquito Mary’s is a family-operated business that provides mosquito and tick control services. Their #1 priority is to keep their clients’ family and pets safe during and after treatments. All of their technicians are trained and certified in mosquito control in the safe use and application of their products, making sure the process is kid and pet friendly. For more information on Mosquito Mary’s pest control services for your home or workplace, visit www.mosquitomarys.com. To find out more about the franchise opportunity, visit www.mosquitomarysfranchising.com.
Nick Spencer
Mosquito Mary's
+1 508-452-2814
email us here