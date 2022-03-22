Recent Studies Show Wireless Radiation Impacts Fertility
Doctors caution that research finds sperm damage, reduced testosterone and impacts to ovaries
New studies clearly indicate that cell phone radiation can cause harm. Just because wireless radiation is non-ionizing, does not mean it is safe.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Devra Davis Ph.D., MPH, president of the Environmental Health Trust, highlighted five recently published reviews that found research linking wireless radiation to effects on sperm, testosterone and fertility.
— Devra Davis, Ph.D. MPH, president of Environmental Health Trust
“Infertility is rising around the world due to a variety of factors, many of which are environmental,” said Davis. “New studies clearly indicate that cell phone radiation can cause harm. Just because wireless radiation is non-ionizing, does not mean it is safe. The world needs to wake up to the fact that there are serious risks. The cell phone should stay out of your pants pocket and away from your abdomen.”
Davis cites the 2022 review “The role of non-ionizing electromagnetic radiation on female fertility: A review” (https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.1080/09603123.2022.2030676?journalCode=cije20) published in the International Journal of Public Health Research states, “To date, in vitro and in vivo studies unveiled that exposure to non-ionizing radiations brings about harmful effects on oocytes, ovarian follicles, endometrial tissue, estrous cycle, reproductive endocrine hormones, developing embryo, and fetal development in animal models” and concludes that non-ionizing radiation can “also affect other female reproductive parameters that might lead to infertility.”
Davis also points to four additional 2021 reviews documenting a mounting body of science showing cell phone radiation harms sperm.
● The Association between reproductive health and nonionizing radiation exposure,”
(https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.1080/15368378.2021.1874973?journalCode=iebm20) published in the journal Electromagnetic Biology and
Medicine concludes, “cell phone radiation harms male fertility by affecting the different parameters like sperm motility, sperm count, sperm
morphology, semen concentration, morphometric abnormalities, increased oxidative stress along with some hormonal changes.”
● A Pusan National University review published in Environmental Research concludes that, “accumulated data from in vivo studies show that mobile
phone usage is harmful to sperm quality.” (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0013935121010781?via%3Dihub)
● A systematic review published in Environmental Pollution concludes that “mobile phone RF-EMR exposure could suppress sperm motility and viability."
(https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0269749121005340?via%3Dihub)
● A 2021 systematic review found that wireless can decrease testosterone. (https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fphys.2021.732420/full)
Davis is an epidemiologist who has published more than 200 research papers on environmental health issues. Davis was part of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change team that received the Nobel Peace Prize alongside the Honorable Al Gore for work on climate change. She presented research on sperm impacts in her lecture at the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences and has testified before Congress on cell phone radiation. The non-profit scientific think tank Davis leads- Environmental Health Trust- is championing the issue of cell phone radiation and recently won in a lawsuit against the FCC regarding its 1996 human exposure limits for cell phone and cell tower radiation.
Davis co-authored a 2020 published review “A meta-analysis of in vitro exposures to weak radiofrequency radiation exposure from mobile phones” (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0013935120301195) which documented effects in faster-growing cell types such as human sperm. Davis’ co-authored paper “Proteomic impacts of electromagnetic fields on the male reproductive system,” (https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00580-016-2342-x) reviews the experimental and clinical evidence that electromagnetic fields “act as a male-mediated teratogen and contributor to infertility.”
Hugh S. Taylor, M.D., who is president of the American Society for Reproductive Medicine said in the news conference after the EHT et al v. FCC lawsuit win that, “ if I were someone who’s considering pregnancy, or someone who is pregnant or mother of a young child, I think it’s just important to move that cell phone away from you and not be exposed to that radiation any more than possible.” Taylor is also professor and chair of the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences at Yale School of Medicine and chief of obstetrics and gynecology at Yale-New Haven Hospital. His research findings of damaged memory and hyperactivity in prenatally cell phone radiation exposed mice have been pivotal in demonstrating harm from RF radiation exposure. (https://www.nature.com/articles/srep00312)
“As our recent lawsuit win against the FCC reveals, no U.S. federal agency has reviewed the research on impacts to fertility and reproduction. The French government informs cell phone buyers to ‘keep away from the belly of pregnant women and keep away from the lower abdomen of adolescents,’” stated Theodora Scarato, executive director of Environmental Health Trust which hosts a list of over a dozen governments that recommend reducing cell phone radiation.
Environmental Health Trust has a campaign to protect fertility and shares a list of simple steps to reduce cell phone radiation including:
● Use speakerphone instead of holding the phone to your head.
● Do not sleep with the cell phone.
● Do not carry the cell phone in a pocket or bra.
● Text instead of talk or video calls.
● Keep the cell phone at a distance from the body, instead of close to your chest, abdomen or lap.
● Use a corded landline instead of a cell phone at home and work if possible.
● Set airplane mode to “on” with Wi-Fi/Bluetooth/Cellular off more often.
● Minimize your overall wireless phone use.
For more information on the science of cell phone radiation and fertility at Environmental Health Trust, click here.
