Before Turkey Hunting, Do You Need Hunter Education?

Do you need hunter education before heading out in pursuit of a gobbler? You have options!

Hunters in need of the Georgia hunter education course can choose to go completely online or attend a classroom course, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.

“In 2021, over 16,000 people completed the Georgia hunter education course – either online or in a classroom,” says Jennifer Pittman, statewide hunter education administrator with the Wildlife Resources Division. “Offering both classroom and online options give students the choice about what works best with their schedules, especially those with time constraints.”

The five available online courses each require a fee (from $19.95 - $29.00) but all are “pass or don’t pay” courses. Fees for these courses are charged by and collected by the independent course developer. The DNR classroom course is free of charge.  

Completion of a hunter education course is required for any person born on or after January 1, 1961, who: 

•    purchases a season hunting license in Georgia. •    is at least 12 years old and hunts without adult supervision.  •    hunts big game (deer, turkey, bear) on a wildlife management area. 

The only exceptions include any person who:

•    purchases a short-term hunting license, i.e. anything less than annual duration (as opposed to a season license).  •    is hunting on his or her own land, or is a dependent hunting on land of his or her parents or legal guardians.

For more information, go to georgiawildlife.com/hunting/huntereducation or call 706-557-3355. 

###

