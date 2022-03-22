Sacred Acre AK: Alaska's First EDM Festival

The Sacred Acre is a festival experience that can only be felt when you arrive here, the ancient and precious place where the ocean meets the land.

NINILCHIK, ALASKA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Situated just above the beach directly overlooking the Cook inlet, Sacred Acre AK Festival takes place at Arches Amphitheater in Ninilchik Alaska.This 3 day, fully immersive, multi-dimensional festival experience combines the transcending music of some of the world’s top EDM artists, with the largest and most visually stunning laser and digital art stage displays ever showcased in Alaska. Even rivaling some of the top festivals in the world.At Sacred Acre AK you will experience the breathtaking beauty and energy of Alaska, dancing, P-L-U-R , community, art, ancient culture, and adventure excursion experiences that you can ONLY have in Alaska. (Think flying in a helicopter with the people you love the most to the top of a glacier in the middle of the Cook Inlet or Kachemak Bay) in one of the most beautiful and enigmatic places on earth, the Kenai Peninsula.There has never been an EDM Festival like this anywhere in the world!This incredible festival will take you, our guest through a transcending multitude of experiences of your choosing.Sacred Acre offers all your heart desires.Ticketing Information:Choose from 1-3 Day tickets, camping, onsite food trucks, vegan, vegetarian, non gmo and ethically sourced food options, free clean delicious Alaskan water, a plastic bottle free eco conscious experience, showers, indoor bathrooms, vendor village, official Festival merchandise, parking, essential services and many other amenities are available at the festival location.Our guests can enjoy a myriad of on-site optional enhancement experiences like morning yoga on the Sacred Acre, wildlife viewing tours and shaman healing… this is the only the beginning of what calls to you waiting to be experienced.If you are like so many others who have dreamt of visiting Alaska but want EVERYTHING in your experience taken care of for you, the Sacred Acre AK Choose Your Own Adventure VIP Experience packages is especially designed with you in mind.Choose your own Adventure features 3 levels of handpicked, custom curated and vetted adventure excursions.All of the excursion adventures in these packages are provided by the best of the best local companies who consistently deliver superior, highly rated adventure experiences for their guests.Choose Your Own Adventure Ticket Package options will absolutely deliver an unforgettable Alaska Dream Vacation AND a VIP Sacred Acre AK Festival experience of a lifetime.Want to go with your own flow?Follow your heart and choose from many of the options to soothe your soul and have an unforgettable trip to this incredible, one of kind Alaska EDM Festival.Some other options include:1-3 Day tickets available. See our web page for convenient links to resources including, camping, vacation rentals, airbnbs, vrbos, yurts, rvs, glamping, hotels, motels, transportation, rental cars, parking, airport info and much more.Every ticket sold to the Sacred Acre Festival shows your compassion and commitment to protecting, preserving and nurturing our planet.Get Involved:A portion of the profit will be donated to local and national charities that help regulate, stop and hold accountable the fishing companies that use the abhorrent fishing practice of trolling, damaging ecosystems and making our oceans more venerable while murdering tens of thousands of marine animals here on the Kenai Peninsula and oceans around the world.As the producers and creators of Sacred Acre AK we want you, our guest, our customer, to know, we have put our hearts and souls into this Festival. We want to change our industry and our planet. That is one of the many reasons we have pledged to produce The Sacred Acre AK Festival in the most Eco- conscious, and sustainable way possible. You will have a festival experience that represents our core value and mission of protecting Alaska’s and our world’s oceans.Sacred Acre AK 2022… it calls to you