Soutron Discovery Improves Document Delivery with Reprints Desk Integration
Discovery’s one-stop search portal provides one-click access to scientific papers, as Published in the Marshall Breeding Library Technology Guide
When our client informed us that due to internal policies, access to external full-text documents was not possible, I immediately brought the matter to the attention of our Discovery development team.”LAKE ARROWHEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International library, archives, information, and knowledge management solutions market leader Soutron Global announces that their global search Discovery solution has been integrated with Reprints Desk to provide one-click access to scientific papers.
— Tony Saadat, CEO of Soutron Global
The Soutron Discovery platform provides access to multiple document databases from a single search, eliminating the need to sign on to each database individually, providing a one-stop search portal. Users of Discovery save time and effort in their quests to find relevant, authoritative information that drives value and innovation for their organizations.
Now, with Reprints Desk integration, if access to the full text of a document is not available locally due to internal policies or by design, but is available from an outside vendor, a link to that outside resource is displayed and the user can then request access from that resource by initiating a document delivery request.
“For over 30 years Soutron has looked after our clients every step of the way. When our client informed us that due to internal policies, access to external full-text documents was not possible, I immediately brought the matter to the attention of our Discovery development team,” states Tony Saadat, CEO of Soutron Global. “I believe in going above and beyond for our clients and our development team is always looking to improve our systems and add new features to benefit our clients.”
About Soutron Global, Inc.
Soutron Global is a cloud-based Library, Archive, Knowledge, and Information Management Solutions provider dedicated to “Managing Library Transformation.” As a client-driven company with strong award-winning leadership, Soutron Global partners with special libraries, archives, and information centers around the globe to transition them to digital technologies with innovative, flexible, easy-to-use solutions. Our clients' success is our success, and for over 30 years we have been dedicated to exceeding their expectations.
