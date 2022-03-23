Ronn Torossian Releases Email Marketing Campaigns for High Engagement and Results

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ronn Torossian, a PR agency founder, says that many companies use one standardized email template for their email newsletters, but if there's a template that seems like a better choice for a business, they should opt for using that one instead. Aside from choosing an email template, companies have a lot of decision-making they need to do to create an email marketing campaign that's able to generate positive results with the customers and drive a lot of engagement.

Subject Lines

Companies should strive to create clear and succinct subject lines for every email newsletter they send out to consumers. While this might seem like a minor detail, companies should always be using engaging and transparent headlines for their email subjects. If a company's subject lines aren't interesting enough to attract the subscribers to open an email, they should be reworked and created according to what the business has learned about the audience.

Trendy Content

Businesses can achieve a lot of success with their email marketing campaigns by creating those campaigns around current events. It's quite easy to discover interesting topics these days on social media platforms, news feeds, or even local apps, which can help companies develop interesting content for their newsletters.

Customer Loyalty

Before a business can focus on its latest consumers and attain more new ones, it's essential to focus on retaining existing customers, which is a more cost-effective strategy. That's why companies should be creating customer-focused emails that are designed to show how much they care about their customers by giving the loyal shoppers access to time-limited discounts, sales, and vouchers. This will help the loyal customers remain loyal to the business for a long time because they will feel more appreciated by the company.

Email Timing

When it comes to the success rate of an email campaign, when a company sends out its newsletters is everything. Most companies are always looking to improve their open and click-through rates and to do so, they need to focus on the timing of their emails. Companies should be using all tools they have available to them to determine the best timing for sending out emails to the audience. Generally, there isn't a one-size-fits-all time when every business should send out its email newsletters, which is why companies need to test sending out their emails on different days and at different times. One of the best tools that can help companies test out their email timing is automation. With email marketing automation tools, companies can execute advanced, multifaceted testing to find the best times for sending out emails to subscribers. Additionally, this strategy can help companies cut down the time and resources they've been using when sending out their emails at the wrong time. Instead, they get the chance to focus on improving other aspects of their email marketing strategies.

Ronn Torossian founded 5WPR, a leading PR agency.