Air Pollution in the Gym? Breathe Easy - New Resource by Camfil Air Filtration Experts

For those who prioritize physical fitness and taking care of their bodies, there is no detail too small when it comes to nutrition, supplements, exercise routine, and workout equipment. But did you know that the air you breathe could be affecting your results in the gym?

Volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and particulate matter (PM) are especially common pollutants in fitness centers and gyms. Not only do these two types of pollution affect your workout, they also pose other severe risks to your health.

In a new web resource, air quality experts from Camfil, a global leader in air filtration research and engineering, explain the effects of air pollution on your workout.

“Under physical exertion (even during activities such as yoga and weight-lifting), your muscles require more oxygen, causing you to take deeper breaths more frequently,” says Jon Holmes, Camfil’s National Accounts Manager in Canada. . “As a result, you breathe more air while you are exercising, thereby increasing the volume of pollutants your lungs are exposed to during that time.”

The educational resource covers the following topics:

What pollutants are found in gyms and home gyms?

What are volatile organic compounds?

How does air pollution impact physical performance?

How can you improve your workout with air filtration?

Read the full resource on air pollution and athletic performance here.

