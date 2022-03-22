Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys, Atlanta Advises Personal Injury Victims Not to Delay Call 404-222-2222

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlanta, Georgia -

Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys is advising all personal injury victims in Atlanta and nearby areas not to delay seeking the compensation they deserve for their injuries. With more than 25 years of experience, the lawyers at the firm are proud of their reputation of fighting harder to get maximum compensation for their clients compared to other lawyers.

“Most personal injury law firms settle too early because they’d rather rack up lots of easy, but small, wins instead of going the extra mile and getting you every penny you deserve, and more,” states Alexander Shunnarah, Founder and President of Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys. “That’s not how we operate. If you have a home-run case, then we’re going to hit for the stands. We’re not going to settle for a minimal amount. We believe the biggest threat we can make against the greedy insurance companies is to show them we’re willing to go all the way to trial. That’s the home run we’re always aiming for: a huge award decided by a jury of your sympathetic peers.”

Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys advises personal injury and accident victims not to delay in consulting with a lawyer to seek compensation for their injuries because of the statute of limitations for civil cases, such as personal injury claims, wrongful death, and car accidents. In the State of Georgia, this is two years from the date of injury or death. This means that a claim must be filed in court within that period of time, or else the case becomes forever void. This applies to almost all kinds of personal injury lawsuits based on negligence or intentional torts in Georgia.

The kinds of personal injury cases that our Atlanta Person Injury Law Firm can handle can be divided into several categories. These include asbestos exposure; aviation accidents; birth injury; burn injury; business interruption; car accidents; catastrophic accidents; commercial litigation; construction defects; consumer fraud; debt harassment; defective products; dram shop; fire accidents; insurance disputes; JUUL e-cigarette; labor and employment law; motorcycle accident; nursing home abuse; oil rig accident; pedestrian accidents; personal injury; premises liability; property damage; sexual harassment; social security disability; spinal cord injuries; Takata airbags; traumatic brain injury; truck accidents; Uber accident; Uber/Lyft accidents; workplace injuries; and wrongful death.

Personal injury accident cases are unfortunately quite common, but dealing with such an incident can be life-changing for many people. Depending on the specific accident situation, determining who was at fault, filing an insurance claim, gathering the appropriate documents, and more can become quite a tedious undertaking. Hiring the proper personal injury lawyer can help make the process simpler and more manageable. Furthermore, accident victims frequently deal with emotional trauma. A leading law firm, such as Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys, has lawyers with the emotional intelligence to support clients in this particular matter.

There are several reasons why having a personal injury lawyer can help with an injury accident case including their legal knowledge, commitment to compensation, free consultation, focus and dedication, and motivation. An accident victim is not legally required to hire a personal injury claim attorney to handle the claim and may even choose to accept the offered settlements from the negligent party's insurance company. However, since the insurance company is focused on minimizing its costs, the settlement offered will likely be just a small percentage of what the victim can legally claim.

Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys, to date, has already recovered more than $1 billion in lawsuits involving personal injury, car accidents, motorcycle accidents, truck accidents, social security disability, wrongful death, deficient medical devices, and drug recalls. The firm believes that the civil jury system is the best way to provide compensation for personal injury victims and deter negligent parties from injuring other people in the future. Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys is committed to protecting the legal right of victims and their families to get compensated for injuries they have suffered.

