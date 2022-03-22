Microneedling With RF Now Available at Aqua Medical Spa in Tallahassee

/EIN News/ -- Santa Rosa Beach, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santa Rosa Beach, Florida -

Aqua Medical Spa is pleased to announce that they are now providing Morpheus8 (Microneedling with RF) at their Tallahassee location. Aqua Medical Spa is dedicated to providing their patients with cutting-edge procedures, access to the latest in cosmetic technology, and the highest level of personalized skin care.

Certified Physician Assistant Harmony Church from Aqua Medical Spa says, “The unfortunate truth of aging is that everything about our skin changes as we grow older, and we are looking for ways to counteract that. It is understandable that we want to have softer, more supple looking skin with beautiful contours. The good thing is that, with modern technology, we can. Morpheus8 Microneedling with RF is one such technology that can help you restore your youthful skin.”

As Aqua Medical Spa, Morpheus8 is an FDA-approved treatment that combines the tightening power of radio frequency technology with the deep penetrating benefits of microneedling. Patients treated with Morpheus8 find that they have improved skin tone, texture, and tightness, with healthier glowing skin. Microneedling with radio frequency affects both the epidermis and the dermis for maximum results.

Fractionated RF skin tightening energy is a scientifically proven method to reduce wrinkles and rebuild collagen and fat. Microneedling technology uses a matrix of micro pins that can be adjusted to penetrate up to 4 millimeters to deliver this thermal energy to the deeper layers of a person’s skin, improving texture and contour, and restoring a more youthful appearance. In addition, a key benefit of Morpheus8 is that it can be used on all skin types.

According to Aqua Medical Spa in Tallahassee, Morpheus8 is a great option for anyone whose goal is to address and improve acne or acne scars, poor skin texture, sun damage, deep lines and creases, mild sagging on the face, neck and décolleté, enlarged pores, crepey skin, stretch marks (on most parts of the body) or anything similar. Morpheus8 can be used very effectively on the face, neck, décolleté as well as most of the places where stretch marks may occur. Visible, natural results from the procedure can be seen within a few days, but the most noticeable results typically appear after three weeks. Improvements may continue for up to three months after treatment. Those who are looking for more information about the service can view the company Facebook page for more information.

Aqua Medical Spa assures that the procedure is not painful. Microneedling with radio frequency is conducted after a topical anesthetic has been applied to the skin. Within approximately 30 minutes, the cream desensitizes epidermal nerve endings to reduce the sensations from radio frequency to a mild heat. This also significantly reduces or eliminates the sensation of the microneedles passing over the skin. Aqua Medical Spa is booking appointments now in Tallahassee for Morpheus8 microneedling procedure.

The services provided by Aqua Medical Spa have earned them a lot of praise from their patients. They boast a near perfect rating from 60 reviews on their Google profile. One reviewer states, “I've been coming here for years and always have a good experience. I come here for multiple services, but most frequently Microneedling + PRP. There are places closer to me that provide this service, but I drive the extra miles because I don't really trust anyone else to do it as well (there IS a difference in the results you'll get depending on the technician you use, and my best results have been with Aqua Medical). They are very knowledgeable, very professional, and very concerned about meeting your aesthetic goals.

Those who want to learn more about the range of services provided by Aqua Medical Spa should visit the medical spa’s website for more information. Aqua Medical Spa maintains a social media presence and can be found at Instagram and Facebook. Those who want to visit Aqua Medical Spa can find their location at 1474 Market St, Tallahassee, FL 32312.

