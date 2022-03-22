Maryland Offers Grants for Aquatic Invasive Species Removal

March 22, 2022

Department Providing up to $10,000 to Community Based Programs

Zebra mussels that were intercepted by the Deep Creek Lake Launch Steward Program. Photo by Julie Bortz, Maryland Department of Natural Resources

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announces a new grant program to aid in the removal of aquatic invasive species in Maryland waters.

The Invasive Species Control Proposal Solicitation is searching for community-based programs or individuals to help the department engage with the public and organizational partners in the control and removal efforts of invasive aquatic species in the Chesapeake Bay watershed.

A species is defined as invasive if its introduction does or is likely to cause environmental or economic harm, or harm to human health. Currently, there are an estimated 120 different aquatic species that have been introduced in Maryland waters, and 18% of those are invasive. Examples of aquatic invasive species include water chestnut, zebra mussel, and northern snakehead.

Interested applicants are invited to apply for grants between $500 to $10,000. Projects may start June 1, 2022, and last one day, or multiple days. Projects should be completed by November 30, 2022.

The objectives of a proposal should address how a local community will be engaged; and how the prioritized aquatic invasive species will be removed from Maryland waters.

To apply, interested parties should visit the DNR website and complete the proposal solicitation form by April 15, 2022. A full list of invasive aquatic species can be found on the DNR website.

Interested applicants can address questions about the pilot program to Dr. Joseph Love of Maryland DNR at joseph.love@maryland.gov.