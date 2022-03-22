VIDEO CONSUMER ALERT: Attorney General Moody Issues Alert About Cyberattacks Following Warning from Washington

Submit Release
Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody is issuing a Consumer Alert warning Floridians about potential cyberattacks due to growing tensions in Europe. This comes on the heels of a warning from Washington, D.C. that Russia is exploring options for a potential attack. Critical infrastructure is thought to be the most likely target of such an attack; however, attacks can be more broad, meaning anyone with information online could be affected—leading to losses in money, private information and use of digital devices.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Cyberattacks are not always narrowly targeted. In fact, many hackers cast wide nets in an effort to steal as much information as possible. With the growing tensions in Europe and new warnings out of Washington, I want to encourage all Floridians to remain diligent in their efforts to protect identities and financial information online.”

Cybersecurity experts know that hackers cast wide nets, often ensnaring small businesses, nonprofits and private citizens when launching these online assaults. Attorney General Moody is warning consumers about the possibility of widespread cyberattacks.

To guard against cyberattacks, Attorney General Moody recommends that Floridians: For additional online safety tips for Floridians, click here.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management cites Ready.gov as source for more tips to prevent cyberattacks and learn more about cybersecurity.

To view other recent Consumer Alerts, visit our Consumer Alert webpage at MyFloridaLegal.com/ConsumerAlert.

Anyone who encounters a cyberattack can also file a complaint with the Internet Crime Complaint Center at IC3.gov, or contact local law enforcement.
