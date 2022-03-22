Submit Release
News Search

There were 985 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,206 in the last 365 days.

To His Excellency Mr. Imran Khan, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

AZERBAIJAN, March 22 - 22 march 2022, 13:12

Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

It is on the occasion of the 23 March – Pakistan Day that on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I offer my sincere congratulations and warm wishes to you and your brotherly people.

We are delighted by the present state of Azerbaijan-Pakistan relations that have ascended to the level of strategic partnership, stemming from our brotherly peoples’ common historical and religious roots. We attach great significance to developing our relations underpinned by mutual trust. I wish to highlight the support our countries extend to each another within the international organizations.

The Azerbaijani people always highly value Pakistan’s principled position and the political and moral support to our country’s just cause demonstrated during the Patriotic War. We are looking forward to also seeing Pakistani companies in the large-scale development and reconstruction works across the liberated territories.

Today, there is a favorable environment for expanding cooperative relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan in economic, trade, energy, transportation, tourism, education and military-technical spheres. I am confident that thanks to our joint efforts, our inter-state relations and fruitful bilateral and multilateral cooperation will successfully continue and strengthen through capitalizing on such opportunities.

On this memorable day, I wish robust health, happiness and success to you and everlasting peace and prosperity to the brotherly people of Pakistan.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 18 March 2022

You just read:

To His Excellency Mr. Imran Khan, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.