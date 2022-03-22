AB1124 in Asm: Fiscal estimate received - 2022-03-22

WISCONSIN, March 22 - An Act to amend 255.15 (4); and to create 255.15 (3) (d) of the statutes; Relating to: public health campaign for prevention of tobacco and electronic cigarette use and a grant program to support organizations working on youth vaping and cessation services; funding for special education, the University of Wisconsin System, and the technical college system; and making an appropriation. (FE)