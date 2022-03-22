National Ag Day was created in 1973 to increase public awareness and understanding of the role of agriculture in our everyday lives. Each year on March 22, we celebrate the importance of agriculture and help people develop a greater appreciation and connection to our local farmers and ranchers.
From all of us at the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food to you, happy National Ag Day!!
