Teledentistry Market is Expected to Witness Significant Growth During the Forecast, 2021–2027

Teledentistry Market

Rising Burden of Oral Diseases to Drive Teledentistry Market During Forecast Period

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners market research study titled “Teledentistry Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Component, Delivery Mode, and End User,” the global teledentistry market is expected to reach US$ 2,614.50 million by 2027 from US$ 667.13 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global teledentistry market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth. Increasing burden of oral diseases and growing adoption of teledentistry are likely to boost the market growth over the years.

Teledentistry uses imaging, electronic information, communication technologies including data communications, and interactive audio and video communication. It stores and forwards the technologies to support and provide dental care diagnosis, consultation, treatment, education, and dental information transfer. Teledentistry can solve many issues related to access, cost-effectiveness, and quality of dental care.

Some of the key players operating in the teledentistry market include ViDe Virtual Dental; Koninklijke Philips N.V; TheTeleDentists; MouthWatch, LLC; Denteractive Solutions, Inc.; Patterson Companies, Inc.; Virtudent, Inc.; Dentulu; HealthTap, Inc.; and e-DENTECH.

Rise in technological developments and government support, and increasing dental and oral care are the factors influencing the market growth. For instance, in May 2020, Philips and Toothpic collaborated to launch a professional teledentistry platform that provides a patient connection to supplement in-office treatments. Thus, introduction of similar innovative platforms by market players is expected to offer growth opportunities for the teledentistry market in the coming years.

Based on delivery mode, the teledentistry market is divided into on-premise and cloud-based. In 2019, the cloud-based segment held a significant share of the market and it is likely to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The cloud-based system allows connecting the user to the computer via the internet or web browser, enabling access to the data in real-time, anywhere, on any device. A cloud-based delivery model system is an extremely manageable alternative that is helping in accessing real-time information.

Teledentistry is a relatively new practice on the rise for dentists. This practice aims to provide patients with a broad range of solutions that are received from a distance. With the COVID-19 pandemic, the use of teledentistry is anticipated to witness a steady increase over the coming years to navigate the pandemic and resume routine care. According to a report published by DentaQuest Partnership for Oral Care Advancement in November 2020, approximately 23% of dental services providers in the US have begun to see patients via teledentistry virtual platforms. Moreover, the survey also suggests that 11% of the providers that are not currently using the technology have plans to use it in the near future.

Numerous challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic have provided the dental care providers and oral healthcare community with an opportunity for a new path in dentistry. The oral healthcare industry has begun to embrace value-based care and shift toward incorporating communication systems in dental applications. Teledentistry has opened new avenues toward expansion and facilitation of oral and dental care in remote parts of different regions by organizing virtual oral care workshops to educate the community regarding the importance of dental care. For instance, the Indian Dental Association has a specific program—Continuing Dental Education—to offer education essential for taking good care of oral parts, including teeth. Virtual visits between clinicians and patients in these remote areas via communication technologies have enabled the reach of health advice and consultations in the rural parts. Thus, the steady footsteps toward accepting and adopting teledentistry are likely to drive the market during the forecast period.

Many well-known as well as small companies are present on the market to offer diversified services to their customers. Large companies are pursuing a strategy of acquiring small firms extend their reach across various geographies. Moreover companies are undergoing strategic alliances such as partnerships to garner their significance and remain competitive in the market.

Few on the important key developments from the industry are mentioned below:

2020 - Futuredontics, the parent company of 1-800-DENTIST partnered with Denteractive to provide immediate after-hours dental care to patients via teledentistry.

2020 - Virtudent, Inc., the leading provider of teledentistry services, and The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America (Guardian Life) have partnered to provide teledentistry services to Guardian members nationwide.

2020 - Holland Healthcare partnered with The TeleDentists, using the TelScope Oral Telehealth System. Together, the TelScope and The TeleDentists can capture superior-quality images inside the mouth and connect that image to a dentist instantly.

