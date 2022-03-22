Dale Ventures makes sizable investment in British fintech company Landbay
Global investment firm, Dale Ventures has made a £1.5 million investment in the groundbreaking British financial company Landbay.
For more than a decade, John Goodall has proven he is one of the brightest minds in the vast world of financial technology”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global investment firm, Dale Ventures, led by CEO Dale W. Wood, has made a £1.5 million investment in Landbay, as the groundbreaking British financial company continues to take market share in the professional buy-to-let mortgage market both through product innovation - driven by its bespoke technology platform - and superior service levels that have won multiple awards.
Dale Wood has recognized the strength of Landbay’s model with its specialization in UK professional buy-to-let mortgages, as have Landbay’s funding partners; which include major global FIs and UK retail banks. Since 2014, Landbay’s technology-driven platform has connected investors, borrowers, and brokers in the UK’s buy-to-let mortgage market - worth around £250 billion (stock) and £35 billion (annual origination flow). Since its inception, Landbay has originated £1 billion of mortgages. Not a single funding partner has incurred a significant loan loss.
“For more than a decade, John Goodall has proven he is one of the brightest minds in the vast world of financial technology,” Dale Ventures CEO Dale W. Wood said. “With John at the helm, Landbay stands to transform the world of buy-to-let origination. I cannot thank Michael Baptista, a friend, and director of Assembly Capital Partners, enough for the introduction to John and his team. I am thrilled to support Landbay as it continues to impress.”
Landbay has facilitated the purchase of professional landlord residential buy-to-let properties across the UK, including in the high-value real estate market of London proper. Loans that go through Landbay range from £75,000 to £2 million each, and the company has managed to take the slow and largely paper-based world of real estate investment and turn it into an efficient largely digital process.
“We have built a reputation with the market for first-class service that has been driven by an investment in technology and people,” Goodall said. “We will continue to invest in both of these areas as I feel very strongly that it is the team that makes a great business and the opportunities to improve what we are doing with the clever use of technology, are still immense.”
Landbay spent 2021 increasing its product range to better serve small portfolio landlords, shared housing landlords, and those aiming to be environmentally friendly. Landbay also offers rate reductions to properties with Energy Performance Certificate ratings from A to C, rewarding those who choose to come into compliance with stricter environmental regulations on to-let properties years ahead of government imposed deadlines. That ahead-of-the-game thinking is just one example of how Landbay continues to stay on top of an ever evolving market, and Dale Ventures’ investment is one indicator that 2022 will be yet another year of innovation.
