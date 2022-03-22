Musculoskeletal Diseases Treatment Market Size is forecasted to reach US$ 5,730.8 Mn in 2025 Says, The Insight Partners

the insight partners - logo

Arthritis Segment is expected to grow the Market for Musculoskeletal Diseases Treatment over the Forecast Period for Disease Segment.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Musculoskeletal Diseases Treatment Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Disease and Imaging Modality. The global musculoskeletal diseases treatment market is expected to reach US$ 5,730.8 Mn in 2025 from US$ 3,837.9 in 2017. The musculoskeletal diseases treatment market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2018-2025.The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global musculoskeletal diseases treatment market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The market for musculoskeletal diseases treatment is expected to grow due to rising prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders, increasing elderly population, and technological advancements in musculoskeletal disease diagnosis are boosting the market over the years. In addition, the development of hybrid diagnostic systems are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Download sample PDF Copy of Musculoskeletal Diseases Treatment Market study at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPMD00002090/

The major players operating in the musculoskeletal diseases treatment market include General Electric, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Accuray Incorporated, MR Solutions, Alltech Medical Systems, Terason Division Teratech Corporation, and Echo-Son SA. For instance, in September 2018, Royal Philips launched the Ingenia Ambition X 1.5T MR.

The product is the latest advance in the Ingenia MRI portfolio, that comprises fully-digital MRI systems, healthcare informatics and a range of maintenance and life cycle services for integrated solutions that empower a faster, smarter, and simpler path to enabling a confident diagnosis. The developments performed by the companies are helping the market to grow in the coming years.

Global musculoskeletal diseases treatment market, based on the disease into arthritis, osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, spondylitis, and others. The arthritis is the largest segment among the disease segment in the musculoskeletal diseases treatment market in 2017 and is also anticipated to hold the largest market in the year 2025 owing to the increasing prevalence of the disease and the higher acceptance of the population for the MRI for the diagnosis. However, the spondylitis segment is fastest growing segment and is accounted to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Speak to Analyst at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPMD00002090?utm_source=EinPressWire&utm_medium=10144

Technological Advancements in Musculoskeletal Disease Diagnosis

Musculoskeletal diseases treatment is performed with the help of most flexible diagnostic imaging modalities that has capabilities to characterize a wide range of parameters in the living subject as well as provide an exquisite spatial resolution. This technique has been explored by the numerous market players to achieve remarkable precision through extensive innovation in the product design and features. Various recent technological developments are marked in the evolution of musculoskeletal diseases treatment techniques over the past few years.

For instance, in June 2018, Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., launched the SONIMAGE MX1 portable ultrasound system, developed for musculoskeletal (MSK) and orthopedic practices, interventional guidance and outpatient centers. SONIMAGE MX1 is made with power, portability that physicians need to make a confident and efficient diagnosis at the point-of-care. In March 2018, Philips introduced a new 3-tesla MRI scanner named Ingenia Elition 3.0T at the ECR 2018 in Vienna. Thus, the innovative steps and technological advancements undertaken by new entrants as well as established market players to improve the quality and efficacy of musculoskeletal diseases treatment scans is expected to favor the growth of the market in the years to come.

Few of the product approvals and partnerships made by the players in the market are listed below;

2018: In Spetember, Royal Philips launched the Ingenia Ambition X 1.5T MR. The product is the latest advance in the Ingenia MRI portfolio, that comprises fully-digital MRI systems, healthcare informatics and a range of maintenance and life cycle services for integrated solutions that empower a faster, smarter, and simpler path to enabling a confident diagnosis.

2017: In November, Canon Medical Systems announced the launch of the new package for its iSeries scanners. The series will include Aplio i700, i800, and i900 which will be assessing the patients suffering from diseases.

2018: In January, AllTech Medical Systems America and RSTI signed an agreement to provide training. The agreement focusses RSTI offering an MRI servicetraining program at Alltech Medical Systems America’s headquarters in Solon, Ohio. The program is to provide complete spectrum of service solutions and MRI training courses.

Order a Copy of musculoskeletal diseases treatment Market Share, Strategies and Forecasts 2018-2025 Research Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPMD00002090/

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/musculoskeletal-diseases-treatment-market

More Research: https://nysenewsguild.com/author/theinsightpartners/