Rice Syrup Market Extensive Research Analysis 2021-2030|ABF Ingredients, Cargill Incorporate, Archer Daniels Midland

Launch of new products with natural ingredients, such as rice syrup, is expected to drive the growth of the global rice syrup market during the forecast period

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- These markets are driven by many factors, such as the wide spread use of rice syrup as an alternative sweetener which has increased the popularity of organic rice syrup. In the current scenario, the increased demand for organic and natural sweeteners has been observed to rise due to the growth in health awareness of consumers and product developers. However, there are currently few natural sweeteners in the market. Therefore, the launch of new products with natural ingredients, such as rice syrup, is expected to drive the growth of the global rice syrup market during the forecast period.

In some regions, rice syrup is the most popular natural sweetener in the food processing industry. As, organic rice syrup is a low-calorie sweetener that can replace high fructose corn syrup. This is made by fermenting organic rice and does not contain synthetic agents, pesticides or fertilizers, which make this syrup safe and suitable for the people of all ages. Rice syrup is increasingly used in confectionery, bakeries, beverages, dairy products, condiments and infant formula, as well as food service industries such as hotels, restaurants and coffee shops. As consumers are increasingly aware of the organic food ingredients and products, and due to this more and more rice syrups are processed.

COVID-19 Impact analysis

Due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak, several major rice exporting countries implemented policies which ensures adequate domestic supply. Some countries has also suspended new contracts for rice exports in the month of April 2020.

Mobility and logistics had faced challenges due to social distancing regulations which has decreased the availability of rice in the domestic markets of many countries and contributed to lower export volumes. As a result, rice products and rice syrup market has been affected widely.

As during the world price shocks, rice export prices rose sharply, increasing by 25%, threatening the food security of countries dependent on rice imports. Although rice export restrictions eased and quarantine measures were loosened across the globe, some regions rice prices remained relatively high in the subsequent months and due to this there was a decrease in the consumption of rice products and it has highly affected Rice Syrup Market.

Top Impacting Factors

The food grade segment is expected to contribute more than 50% of the market share and is expected to grow in a higher space. The food grade market segment is expected to promote the rice syrup market during the forecast period.

Depending on the utilization of rice syrup, the market is classified into pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and personal care, food and beverage, etc. Food and beverages are subdivided into baked goods and baked fillings, candy, fruit products, and dairy products.

There is a huge demand in the cosmetic industry. In cosmetics, rice syrup is widely used by manufacturers to manufacture cosmetics and personal care products on a large scale. Therefore, the global rice syrup market is expected to significantly increase its revenue contribution during the forecast period.

This study presents the analytical depiction of the RICE SYRUP industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the RICE SYRUP market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the RICE SYRUP market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed RICE SYRUP market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years

