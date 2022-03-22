Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market: Passenger cars is expected to be dominant in the end-use segment

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

New Research Study "Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook"

The global vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication market was valued at US$ 1,152.3 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 8,990.6 billion by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 26.7% between 2019 and 2027.

Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market report provides a detailed analysis of global request size, indigenous and country- position request size, segmentation request growth, request share, competitive Landscape, deals analysis, impact of domestic and global request players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, openings analysis, strategic request growth analysis, product launches, area business expanding, and technological inventions

This report includes information on the industry's market growth as well as key segmentation variables that help the global Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market prosper in today's environment. The report also emphasises the importance of regional classification in the global Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market. Due to growing demand, the worldwide Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market will eventually create more revenue and have a higher market size than the previous projected period.

Drivers & Trends

The projections featured in the Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication market have been derived using proven research and assumptions from the existing drivers and trends. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including applications, SWOT analysis, future opportunities, latest developments, and more. Several potential growth factors and risks are also evaluated to get an acute hold of the overall market.

Major Key players in this Market:

• Daimler AG

• Toyota

• Delphi Automotive PLC

• Harman International Industries

• Inc.

• Mobileye NV

• Ford Motor Co.

• Honda

• Nissan

• Volkswagen

• Audi

• Hyundai

• Kia

Detailed Segmentation:

Global V2V Communication Market, By Connectivity Type:

• Cellular based technologies

• DSRC

Global V2V Communication Market, By Deployment Type:

• OEM devices

• Aftermarket devices

Global V2V Communication Market, By Application:

• Traffic safety

• Traffic efficiency

• Infotainment, payments and other applications

Global V2V Communication Market, By End-use:

• Passenger Cars

• Commercial Vehicles

Regional Outlook:

Based on region, the Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication market is segmented according to the growth opportunities and current trends in these five regions, namely, Latin America, North America, the Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. The report has been made after detailed research, a thorough study, and taking into consideration several factors which may impact the regional growth like the economic, political, environmental, technological, and social status of each region. It also provides a detailed study on every region’s renowned manufacturers, production, & revenue along with the top influencing factors, essential data, and data, which is segment-wise both in a regional as well as global basis.

Method of Research

The report contains first-hand information gathered by key players through quantitative and qualitative analysis based on the parameters of the Porter's Five Force Model. It sheds light on macroeconomic indicators, parent market trends, and growth drivers. To gain a better understanding of the market, primary (surveys, interviews, and questionnaires) and secondary research (SEC filings, white paper references, and published reports) have been conducted. The data used in the report has been subjected to multi-step verification to ensure both the authenticity and the quality of the insight provided. Bottom-up and top-down approaches are also employed in order to ensure the credibility of valuations and market segments.



Table of Content

Global Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market Research Report 2022 – 2028

Chapter 1 Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market Forecast

...

