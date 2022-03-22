Global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Report Up to 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

/EIN News/ -- Global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Report : Forecast 2021 to 2031 (Value & Volume) Market Segmentation by Spending (CAPEX, OPEX) Market Segmentation by End-Product (Oil Sand, Thermal Heavy Oil) Market Segmentation by Technology (Fast Steam Assisted Gravity Drainage (SAGD), Non-Condensable Gas Injection with Steam (NCG-SAGD), Once Through Heat Recovery Steam Generators (OTSG), Solar Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery (ST‐EOR), Thermally-Assisted Gas-Oil Gravity Drainage (TAGOGD), Tertiary Gravity Drainage (TGD) Market Segmentation by Method (Hot Fluid Injection Processes, In-Situ Combustion (ISC), Electric Heating Methods, Electromagnetic Method, Other Methods) PLUS COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (V-shaped, W-shaped, U-shaped, L-shaped) Profiles of Leading Companies, and Country.

Key questions answered in this exclusive report are:

What can be the best investment options for new product and service lines in thermal enhanced oil recovery ?

? In order to make new research and development funding, what value proposals should businesses target?

Which rules will enhance the supply chain network for stakeholders?

In which regions in certain segments the demand may mature in the near future?

What are some of the best cost optimization strategies with suppliers with which some well-trained players succeed?

What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path? C-suite?

What regulations in government could challenge the status of key regional markets?

How will the emerging political and economic scenario affect chances in key fields of growth?

In different segments, what are the value-taking opportunities?

How are new players on the market going to prevent entry?

Increasing Significance of the Recovery of Solar Thermal Oil (S-EOR):

Solar Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery (S-EOR) is an innovative method used to produce steam and to extract oil from matured oil wells using CSP (concentrated solar energy technology). At high pressure and temperature, the steam generated is pumped into the reservoir wells for the extraction of oil. Increased oil recovery is accompanied by three common methods of steam injection: continuous steam injection, cyclical steam stimulation and steam gravity drive (CSS) (SAGD). The steam is traditionally generated by fired boilers of natural gas (NG) with the related emissions of greenhouse gases.

The comprehensive report offers market estimation and forecast for the period ranging 2021 - 2031 for leading national markets and rest of the world. Moreover, the report contains dedicated leading companies covering 20 leading producers in the field of global thermal enhanced oil recovery .

The aim of this report is to provide detailed market, technology and industry analyses to help readers quantify and qualify the market for thermal enhanced oil recovery technologies used in to generate extract oil. Special emphasis is given to ongoing research into improved efficiencies of thermal enhanced oil recovery. Important trends are identified and sales forecasts by technology categories and major country markets are provided through 2031; these are based on sales data and projections plus information on R&D trends and their likely effects on market potential on a country-by-country basis.

Leading companies and the potential for market growth

Chevron Corporation (Chevron)

Suncor Energy Inc

BP plc

Petroleos de Venezuela S.A.(PDVSA)

ConocoPhillips

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell

Total SE

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.

Imperial Oil Limited

Cenovus Energy Inc

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC)

Kinder Morgan, Inc.

Halliburton Company

Equinor ASA

Canadian Natural Resources Limited

Ferus Pvt. Ltd

The Global Thermal EOR Market report will be of value to anyone who wants to better understand the market and its various segments. It will be useful for businesses who wish to better comprehend the part of the market they are already involved in, or those wishing to enter or expand into a different regional or technical part of the industry.

