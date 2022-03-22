Center for Accounting Transformation Announces Executive Director

Cari Weston, MST, CPA, CGMA, is named executive director of the Center for Accounting Transformation. Center for Accounting Transformation - Horizontal Digital Former AICPA executive takes the reins as executive director for the Center for Accounting Transformation.

Thought leader joins the Center’s team in its mission to help CPAs and others reach their full potential through a scalable approach to digital transformation.

This enables the Center to provide a truly holistic view of the ...entire accounting profession; with a focus on practical strategies for small and mid-sized firms, businesses, and nonprofits.” — Donny Shimamoto, CPA, CGMA, CITP

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center for Accounting Transformation is pleased to announce Cari Weston, MST, CPA, CGMA, as executive director. The Center’s purpose is to enable transformation by guiding professionals through the adoption and change required to step into the future of the accounting profession.

Based in the D.C. area, Weston is an accomplished and committed executive with extensive experience in organizational administration, change management, governance, program development, staff engagement, and strategic planning. She has more than 30 years of experience and service within the accounting profession.

Weston’s strong professional background includes working for public accounting in firms ranging from a single owner of a boutique tax practice to the Big Four (Big Six at the time). Prior to taking the reins at the Center, she was the Director of Tax Practice & Ethics for the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA).

“I am thrilled that Cari is taking the helm as Executive Director,” said Donny Shimamoto, CPA, CGMA, CITP. “Cari’s passion for the profession, her past experience as a small firm owner, and her expertise both in tax and in the association world, are a perfect match for the strategic advancement of the Center for Accounting Transformation.”

“I am especially excited because her reputation as a change leader in tax and client accounting services is a great complement to my position in audit, finance, and technology,” continued Shimamoto. “This enables the Center to provide a truly holistic view of the transformation of the entire accounting profession; with a focus on practical strategies for small and mid-sized firms, businesses, and nonprofits.”

Weston has proven success serving as an innovative thought leader and has been hailed as a CPA who helps organizations thrive, focusing on people first. She is a frequent writer and speaker on tax, ethics, leadership, practice management, technology, and the future of the accounting profession. She has been named to the “100 Must-Follow Tax Twitter Feeds” list by Forbes for 2015, 2017, and 2021 as well as to the “Tax Professionals to Follow on Social Media” list for 2021 from Bloomberg Tax. Additionally, she was most recently named to the “Top 10 Influential Women in Accounting and Tax" from Canopy. She is a sought-after industry expert, having been quoted in many news sources including: The New York Times, Washington Post, USA Today, Boston Globe, CNBC, Chicago Tribune, and Time Magazine, and can also be found actively engaging on Twitter and LinkedIn posting about profession-related issues.

As a member of the accounting profession herself, Weston is energized by the Center’s Tenets and the opportunity to serve as an agent of positive, societal transformation. Weston has long been an advocate for the accounting profession, an innovator, and an accomplished leader with a record for success, and she brings a wealth of experience into this new role.

“It is an incredible honor to be named the Executive Director of the Center for Accounting Transformation,” said Weston. “Having worked in collaboration with Donny (Shimamoto) during my time with the AICPA, I have had the privilege of seeing first-hand the vision he has for the future of the profession and look forward to making that vision a reality. I am excited to work with the dedicated Center staff, advisory boards, association partners and alliances to transform the accounting profession.”

Weston holds a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy and a Master of Science in Taxation from Arizona State University’s W.P. Carey School of Business.

_____________________________

The Center for Accounting Transformation provides professionals with a framework for utilizing innovations that are ready for adoption, the training and resources necessary to apply the innovations, and an opportunity to engage the talent and community needed to further the pursuit of innovative accounting practices that drive responsible and mindful business performance.

View ways to help #EnableTransformation.