World Bank a highly important development partner: PM

VIETNAM, March 22 -

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính (right) had talks with World Bank Regional Vice President for East Asia and Pacific Manuela V. Ferro in Hà Nội on Monday. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính received World Bank (WB) Regional Vice President for East Asia and Pacific Manuela V. Ferro in Hà Nội on Monday, during which he said the Vietnamese Government viewed the WB as a good friend and important partner.

The host leader said the Vietnamese Government welcomes the WB's initiatives and support for countries in the COVID-19 fight, particularly the provision of US$6.2 million in non-refundable aid for Việt Nam in 2020.

In the face of numerous global changes, PM Chính called on the WB to help the country continue accessing non-refundable aid packages, 'soften' loans and increase advice and sharing of international experience to help Việt Nam align policies and make use of new and sustainable growth drivers.

He also asked the bank to work closely with the country to build the Việt Nam 2045 Report.

The Government leader suggested that bilateral cooperation be prioritised for major, inter-regional projects on transport and healthcare infrastructure, education, climate change adaptation, greenhouse gas emission reduction, digital economy, digital innovation, macro-economic stabilisation, and competitiveness.

Việt Nam will continue consulting the WB and the group of six development banks regarding measures for perfecting mechanisms and policies related to official development assistance (ODA) and quickly address obstacles to ensure ODA-funded projects are carried out effectively on schedule.

The PM asked the WB to continue assisting Việt Nam in terms of capital, technology, institution, human resources, and governance for climate change response and realisation of the commitments made at COP26, with equality and justice for developing countries guaranteed.

He expressed his hope that the WB Office in Việt Nam would play a greater role in becoming the Mekong region's coordinating centre to better support strategic connectivity projects in this region.

Ferro applauded the country's recent development attainments, especially in combating COVID-19, ensuring macro-economic stability, sustaining growth, recovering and developing the economy, and making proactive and timely moves to align policies with the situation.

She also spoke highly of Việt Nam's considerable potential and advantages, strong determination in socio-economic development, and impressive commitments on climate change response.

The WB will continue accompanying the Vietnamese Government on the future development path and is ready to assist with the building of the Việt Nam 2045 Report to help the country achieve the set targets, the WB official said, adding that enhanced assistance for Việt Nam will also help promote the common development of other countries in the region. — VNS