Việt Nam joins 144th IPU Assembly

VIETNAM, March 22 -

The opening ceremony of the 144th General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Bali, Indonesia. — Photo: Balipost

JAKARTA — A delegation of the National Assembly (NA) headed by Chairman of its Committee for External Relations Vũ Hải Hà has joined several forums for young and women parliamentarians as part of the 144th General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Bali, Indonesia.

On March 20, the delegation attended the Forum of Women Parliamentarians, sharing the experience of IT applications in online education during the pandemic. In two years, Việt Nam’s online learning rate has reached about 80 per cent.

Việt Nam proposed countries have policies to protect women’s mental and physical health, raise awareness of the risks for girls participating in online activities, narrow the gender digital gap, and reduce negative gender stereotypes.

Other participants lauded Việt Nam’s opinions, which they said have contributed to helping the physical and mental lives of women and girls during the pandemic.

Earlier, at the Forum of Young Parliamentarians, Việt Nam suggested that countries increase youth participation and recognise their initiatives in implementing climate change response policies; and strengthen parliamentary activities to ensure resources for encouraging youth in inter-parliamentary cooperation.

On March 21, the head of the Vietnamese delegation met with IPU Secretary General Martin Chungong and President Duarte Pacheco to discuss cooperation between the NA and the IPU, significantly strengthening the NA’s role in sustainable development.

The IPU leaders said they would continue to support Việt Nam, believing that the nation would responsibly participate in the union’s activities.

Hà also held separate bilateral meetings with heads of delegations of the Republic of Korea, Thailand, Cambodia, Indonesia and Laos to enhance bilateral and multilateral parliamentary ties, serving sustainable post-pandemic recovery and reinforcing climate change solutions. — VNS