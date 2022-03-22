FIRST CHOICE PRODUCTS INC. ANNOUNCES CHANGES IN DIRECTORS AND MANAGEMENT
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First Choice Products Inc. (the “Company”) is announcing that, effective immediately, Dave Martens has resigned as director of the Company. Mr. Martens has also resigned as President and Secretary of the Company. The Company thanks him for his valuable contributions, and further wishes him every success in his future endeavors.
The Company is pleased to announce that Gregory M Prekupec and Jason Atkinson have been appointed to serve as directors of the Company, all to fill the vacancy created by the foregoing resignation. Additionally, Gregory M Prekupec was appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Jason Atkinson was appointed as Chief Financial Officer.
Gregory M Prekupec
Mr. Prekupec is a corporate and franchise lawyer by background that has focused on the hospitality industry, financial technology, blockchain, and cryptoassets. He is also an entrepreneur and business advisor with a deep interest in disruptive technology and emerging markets. Since January 2014, Mr. Prekupec has practiced corporate and franchising law at Dipchand LLP. In addition to a career in law, Mr. Prekupec is an advisor to multiple venture-backed fintech companies where he helped raise funds, as well as establish key relationships. His experience covers business and regulatory strategy, franchising, venture capital and investing, and private corporate finance. Mr. Prekupec received his J.D. from Bond University, in Australia and is called to the bar in Ontario. He is a member of the Law Society of Upper Canada, the Canadian Franchise Association and the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners.
Jason Atkinson
Mr. Atkinson is a finance professional with experience in private equity, venture capital, investment banking and corporate finance. Jason has spent time as an Investment Banker at a full-service Canadian investment dealer primarily focused in the metals and mining sector. There he played a key role in raising capital and providing advisory services to private and publicly listed companies. Most recently, Jason has provided corporate development advisory services to several companies across multiple industries. He holds an MBA from the Degroote School of Business and is a CFA Charterholder.
About the Company
The Company was incorporated under the laws of British Columbia on January 12, 1989. It is in the business of design, patent acquisitions and manufacture of a variety of innovative products. The Company’s primary focus is presently in the marketing and sales of existing product lines already developed.
Additional Information
For additional information on First Choice Products Inc.:
Please contact Gregory M Prekupec at gprekupec@dipchand.com.
