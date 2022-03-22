European Leadership University (ELU) Is Recognised as a Research Institution in the Netherlands
European Leadership University Is Now Recognised in the Netherlands as an EU Research Institution which enables ELU to sponsor research in the Netherlands.AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- European Leadership University (ELU) proudly announced that it Is recognized by the Immigration and Naturalisation Directorate (IND) in the Netherlands as an EU Research Institution with Research Sponsorship Status according to Directive (EU) 2016/801 and also is listed in the National Academic Research and Collaborations Information System (NARCIS). NARCIS is a leading online portal database of Dutch scientific research data and publications. It indexes extensive data sets and publications, including a large part of open-access work.
“It is with great pride that we share that the European Leadership University is now awarded with an EU Research Institution status in the Netherlands,” stated Dr. Alastair Wyllie, Lead Faculty for Action Research in Data Science. “We are thrilled to be taking giant leaps forward in providing the best skill-based education powered by practitioner research to aspiring data scientists all over the world.”
ELU has been providing a leading-edge Masters in Data Science programme to individuals all over the world with Action Research methodology. Using Action Research in Data Science is a novel research approach and it offers an innovative contribution to academia for practitioner research in the fields of Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning.
“This has been a major step forward for ELU as we can now provide more research opportunities to skilled researchers to conduct their studies. Getting the Sponsorship Status means our university can sponsor researchers through a researcher visa to conduct their research in the Netherlands,” Dr. Wyllie continued. “EU Research Institution status will strengthen ELU's research and development activities in the Netherlands and Europe.”
