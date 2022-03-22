Network Orchestration Market 2022: Top Driving Factors That Could Escalate Market Growth Worldwide, Report

Allied Market

The growing adoption of development and deployment of analytics applications is also expected to offer lucent opportunities for the market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in the adoption of cloud services, increased demand for data center consolidation and server virtualization, need for simplified network and growing automation for networks are some of the major key factors of this market. In addition to this, the demand for the service architecture and demand for services and demand which can manage and coordinate SDN is also growing rapidly.

Network orchestration offers technologies like software defined networking, network function virtualization and application-based network, as these technologies enhance the highly desired properties and provide benefits like quick, agile, stable, reliable services and cost effectiveness in the operator environment. In addition to this, network orchestration also provides new architecture and technologies which helps in the fundamental shift in management as well as resource controlling with the ability to orchestrate the network infrastructure this will lead to the coordination in installation of high-level network services across different domain like technological moreover, it also automate service deployment and re-optimization and thus driving the growth of the network orchestration market.

Multiple organizations are expecting that the network orchestration market will be the fastest growing driven by the need to celebrate network services dynamically with an increase in complex assortment of network functions which includes both physical and virtual. The network orchestration consists of a software which is used in service creation, operation of services and lifecycle management which is managed by network orchestration across the end-to-end infrastructure, which is major requirement in the telecom sector and thus is expected to create multiple opportunities for the market.

Key industry players - Adlink Technology Inc., Airgain Inc, Broadcom Corporation, Brocade Communication systems, Cavium Inc., Cisco Systems, Fujistu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Technologies Corporation

Impact of COVID-19 on Network Orchestration Market:

1. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected almost all industries across the globe. Further, lockdown enforcements and restrictions on movements of non-essential goods as well as resources in various countries has disrupted supply chain of electronic components & networking equipment. This, has led to delay in supply of electronic components required in the manufacturing of the network equipment.

2. Companies have continued to expand cloud services and application development service during the pandemic. Before the pandemic took hold, various organizations were providing manual release of applications to customers.

3. New learnings among companies with respect to work-from-home (WFH) and data accessibility during the lockdown period has resulted in increasing enquiries for space and services at data centers and this trend is expected to create opportunities in for the market during the forecast period.

Latest news and industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures and collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report.

