Cavai appoints Jonathan Pacey as Commercial Director, APAC
The appointment comes as the leading conversational advertising cloud enjoys significant international expansionLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cavai, the leading conversational advertising cloud, has appointed Jonathan Pacey as Commercial Director, APAC. The appointment comes as Cavai’s presence in APAC grows rapidly, with business expanding across the region and as it enjoys growing numbers of productive partnerships with both agencies and publishers.
Jonathan is based in Singapore. Previously Sales Director at mobile-first advertising company, Kargo, he was also Senior Strategic Advisor at discovery and native advertising platform, Taboola, and Head of Brands and Agencies at web recommendation platform, Outbrain. As part of a career spanning 20 years, Jonathan also worked at some of the world’s largest media companies, including News Corp Australia and Fairfax Media.
He comments: “I’m delighted to head up Cavai’s commercial efforts in the region. This is a truly forward-thinking company, and I join at a time when privacy-by-design and conversational ad solutions are being recognised by growing numbers globally. Last year saw every major market in Asia running conversational ads with Cavai in some shape or form and Cavai will also be opening an office in Australia this year, following strong demand from the market.”
Lars Bjoerge, Cavai’s Commercial Director APAC, adds: “We are delighted to welcome Jonathan to our expanding team in APAC. A highly experienced Commercial Director, he is genuinely passionate about digital innovation and well versed in creating and maintaining long-lasting partner relationships. His determination and depth of knowledge stand us in great stead in this critically important region.”
This news follows the announcement that Cavai has raised over £6.5m to drive significant international expansion. As marketers move away from interruptive formats and seek solutions which personalise communications and generate insights, conversational advertising efforts have helped Cavai’s clients to stand out from the competition and drive ROI whilst enabling true interactivity and bringing much-needed humanity to brand communications. For instance, in recent months, Cavai launched conversational video, a ground-breaking format designed to maximise engagement by harnessing the established power of moving images and combining it with conversation.
About Cavai:
Cavai is the leading global conversational advertising cloud working closely with brands, publishers and agencies to enable conversational experiences through Cavai´s proprietary ad cloud technology.
Founded in 2018, Cavai helps marketers deliver conversational ad experiences in programmatic and social buys in the same way as they would normally deliver banners and video ads. With offices across Oslo, Stockholm, Helsinki, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Munich, Barcelona, London, New York, Seattle, Montreal and Singapore, Cavai supports leading global brands and publishers in conversational advertising.
